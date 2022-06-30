Razer acquires Interhaptics to 'expand HyperSense ecosystem'

What you need to know

Razer has acquired Interhaptics, which is also known as Go Touch VR SAS.

Interhaptics develops haptic solutions for gaming on a variety of platforms, including virtual reality, mixed reality, augmented reality, mobile devices, and consoles.

Razer is not new to the haptics game, having used haptics in its devices since the Razer Nari Ultimate headphones launched in 2018.

Razer today announced its acquisition of Interhaptics , a company that specializes in haptic technology. Interhaptics, which is also known as Go Touch VR SAS, develops haptic solutions for PCs, consoles, mobile devices, and mixed reality devices. Razer will acquire 100% of Interhaptics stock shares as part of the deal.

Interhaptics products are used in a variety of industries, including the Sense Glove, which provides feedback to simulate touching and interacting with virtual objects.

"Haptics has tremendous value for gamers," said CEO of Interhaptics Eric Vezzoli. "The opportunity to join Razer was a no brainer for us, as they are committed to delivering the most engaging gaming experience, and we are looking forward to doing it together as part of the Razer family."

Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s hardware business unit, also weighed in on the purchase. "At Razer, we know how important it is to create best-in-class products for a unique and personalized gaming experience, because we are gamers ourselves."

"Interhaptics brings leading expertise in haptics and their development platform will be leveraged to expand the HyperSense ecosystem."

Haptics aren't just about vibrating controllers or feeling like a virtual item is in your hand. Razer first used haptics in its Nari Ultimate headphones , which launched in 2018. Speaking of the headphones, our senior editor Matt Brown said, "while the Razer Nari Ultimate sells an unusual proposition, its HyperSense haptics aren't only fun; they make immersive games even more impactful."

Razer even has a gaming chair with haptics, the Enki Pro HyperSense .

In its press release announcing the acquisition of Interhaptics, Razer said that the former would remain an independent entity but closely integrate with Razer's ecosystem. Presumably, Interhaptics tech will be used in a wide range of products.

Interhaptics Founder and CEO Eric Vezoli will join Razer as associate director of haptics.

