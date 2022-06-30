ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleyville, TX

Gun seller tied to Texas synagogue hostage situation pleads guilty to crime, Department of Justice says

WFAA
WFAA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — The man that sold a firearm used in the Texas synagogue hostage situation has pleaded guilty for his connection to the crime. The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that 32-year-old Henry "Michael" Dwight Williams pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

 

