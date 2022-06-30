Gun seller tied to Texas synagogue hostage situation pleads guilty to crime, Department of Justice says

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man from The Colony has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against the Supreme Court.Mikeal Deshawn Archambault tweeted he was going to kill the justices after their decision in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade last week.The tweet, since deleted, said: "I'm finna [sic] everyone in the SUPREME COURT with my ak47."Copies of the tweet quickly spread online, but Archambault's account appears to have been deleted since then.A police spokesman said the department received a phone call from the FBI, alerting them to the tweet and saying they thought the suspect lived in The Colony.Officers went to check his apartment, but Archambault was not there.The department's criminal investigative division and the FBI worked to get a warrant and arrested Archambault on June 26.He was taken to the Denton County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000.

THE COLONY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO