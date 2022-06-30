Another Incredible 80s Pop Act Announced for 2022 New York State Fair

If you love to imbibe, you may have considered making your own special, one-of-a-kind liquor. Something that is made exactly to your tastes. But, is it legal in New York State? I was watching Underworld, Inc., (one of my favorite docuseries) and they had an episode on illegal alcohol, which included moonshiners, of course. The people they featured lived in the south and went up to the Appalachian Mountains to make their illegal brews. Their stills were out in the wilderness, where animals and insects were able to get into to product. So I completely understand why it's illegal. Seeing the unsanitary conditions and chemicals that are used in the moonshine illegal moonshine process will make anyone in their right mind think twice about taking a swig.

