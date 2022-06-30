ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Champaign metro area

By Stacker
chicagostarmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

Comments / 1

Related
Central Illinois Proud

3 vehicles and apartment building were damaged during Bloomington Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Three vehicles and part of an apartment building were damaged during a fire near Washington Street and Hershey Road Monday morning. According to a Bloomington Fire Department press release, crews were dispatched to the fire at approximately 2:18 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Woman found unconscious inside house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued after she was found unconscious inside a house fire in Decatur. Decatur firefighters were called to the 200 block of S. 16th St. around 7 p.m. They said there was a fire in the kitchen of the home. A woman was found...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Urbana, IL
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Urbana, IL
Government
Urbana, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Champaign, IL
Business
WCIA

Fourth festivities over Lake Vermilion tonight

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) The Danville Boat Club is hosting “Thunder over Lake Vermilion” tonight at the Danville Boat Club. The doors open at 5pm for tonight’s fireworks, food, and music at Vermilion Lake. Admission is $5 with children under ten free. Pulled pork barbeque with choice of...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Pickup truck strikes building, damages parked cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police responded to a report of a “vehicle striking a building” Saturday night. Before crashing into a storefront, a Dodge Ram 2500 damaged several parked vehicles. It happened outside Meet Fresh, a restaurant on 2nd St. and University Ave. One woman said her sister’s car was one of the damaged […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois mother, son sentenced in money laundering conspiracy involving drugs

URBANA, Ill. – A federal judge recently sentenced a central Illinois mother and son in a money-laundering conspiracy involving drugs. Jennifer Fisher, 50, of Springfield, Illinois, was sentenced to 14 months in prison with a $10,000 fine. Her son Courtney Johnson, 32, of Decatur, Illinois, was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Stacker#Zillow
WCIA

Man hurt in Champaign drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane. The victim told Champaign Police officers that he was in the front yard of a home when a vehicle sped past and he heard […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield woman, son sentenced for marijuana money laundering conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield mother and her son were sentenced for marijuana and money laundering conspiracy. Jennifer Fisher, 50, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and fined $10,000 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Fisher is accused...
WAND TV

Champaign police make arrest in June 19 homicide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign police have made an arrest in connection with a June 19 homicide. On June 19 at 1:48 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of W. Bloomington Rd. for a report of a shooting. Officers found multiple gunshot would victims. An 18-year-old, Prentiss Jackson,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian dies after fatal crash

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) A pedestrian has died as a result of being struck by a truck-tractor semi trailer. Shannon D. Watkins, 58 from Shelbyville died on July 1st. Semi truck driver Michael L. Snow, 53 struck Watkins. Investigators state that the semi trailer was stopped at the intersection of Illinois...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
btpowerhouse.com

2022 Power Forward Zacharie Perrin Commits To Illinois

Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as 2022 prospect Zacharie Perrin announced he would be committing to the program. This has to be welcome news for Illini fans as the program continues rolling on the recruiting trail. Perrin comes out of France and is a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

‘It takes everybody’: family urges community to end gun violence

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – After two tragedies, one family said it’s their responsibility to share their story and help each other heal. Gun violence has been on the rise in Champaign for years. 2021 was a record-breaking year for homicides. Almost ten years ago, Bobby White died during an armed home invasion in Champaign. “He […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairbury to near Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colfax around 445 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 180 and 187. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy