Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Champaign metro area

Effective: 2022-07-04 16:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McLean The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern McLean County in central Illinois * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 429 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fairbury to near Lexington, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colfax around 445 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 55 between mile markers 180 and 187. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO