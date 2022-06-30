Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights residents hoping to keep cool may be disappointed to find the splash pad closed Thursday.List: Fourth of July fireworks in the Miami Valley
According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.
In the meantime, there are several other splash pads open across Dayton as well as in Centerville, Beavercreek and Oakwood.What a $200K home looks like in Dayton
