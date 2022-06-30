ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go

By Sarah Bean
 4 days ago

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights residents hoping to keep cool may be disappointed to find the splash pad closed Thursday.

According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.

In the meantime, there are several other splash pads open across Dayton as well as in Centerville, Beavercreek and Oakwood.

Click here for a list of Miami Valley splash pads, pools and water parks.

beavercreekohio.gov

City of Beavercreek's July Fourth Celebration

All the fun will kick-off with a parade at 6 p.m. The parade route will begin along Meadowbridge Drive, continue east on Dayton-Xenia Road, and will end at Beavercreek High School. After cheering on the parade, the excitement will continue at Rotary Park, 2260 Dayton Xenia Road, with more activities, including food trucks, live entertainment, and a fireworks show scheduled to start at 10 p.m. We are looking forward to this family-fun event!
BEAVERCREEK, OH
