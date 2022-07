CLAIM: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that teachers, staff and coaches can now lead students in prayer in public schools. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The nation’s highest court said that a public high school football coach was protected by the Constitution when he knelt and prayed on the field after games. However, the ruling specified that it was “private speech” and the justices in the majority emphasized the fact that the coach prayed after the games were over when he was not responsible for students. Constitutional lawyers say the ruling does not give school employees unfettered freedom to lead students in prayer at school.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO