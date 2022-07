LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pro-choice protesters took to the Strip to call for protection for abortion rights Friday night. Chants of “my body, my choice” and “abort the court” could be heard from the crowd gathered in front of the Fountains of Bellagio. Organizers of the protest say the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and laws restricting abortion in various states strip women of their freedom.

