At least six people have been killed and dozens more seriously injured in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Illinois as the gunman remains at large several hours on from the attack.Gunfire erupted at the parade in Highland Park, near Chicago, about 14 minutes after it kicked off at 10am Monday. As of 2.20pm local time the incident is still active with the gunman still on the run.Police described the shooter as a white male aged 18 to 20 years old, with dark longer hair, of small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. The...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO