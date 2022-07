DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg authorities say a 64-year-old man is in custody after a domestic incident turned into a 4-hour barricade situation over the weekend. Police responded to a call on McGaughney Street where they received reports of a woman saying “stop.” When officers arrived at the residence around 11:09 a.m, Saturday they found the woman and suspect William Climer in a shed behind the home.

