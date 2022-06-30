ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Gun fired outside of bank in downtown Evansville

wevv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are investigating after a gun was fired outside of...

www.wevv.com

14news.com

Car hits house in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car ran into house in Evansville. It happened in the 4700 block of Kratzville Rd. around 12:45 a.m. Monday. That’s near West Mill Road. Police say the car caused damage to the house, and crews are waiting on building inspector to check it out.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County

A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County. A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville dad accused of driving impaired with 3-year-old daughter

An Evansville man was arrested after driving impaired with his 3-year-old daughter in the car, according to police. Evansville Police say 25-year-old Joshua Henry Hernandez was involved in a crash while trying to pull into the McDonald's parking lot in order to get out of traffic. When police spoke with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Car crashes into Evansville home, driver taken to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

Evansville man charged for molesting child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare. According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday. The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

11-year-old boy dies in fireworks accident in southern Indiana

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hit and run leaves Evansville woman injured

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Missing Juvenile Located Safe

On July 2nd, Officers were Dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Ave. in reference to a 7-year-old juvenile who had been missing since around noon. The mother believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old male suspect, who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. The child is not related to suspect and did not have permission to be with him. The mother was concerned for the child’s safety.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
#Violent Crime#Tags Indiana Gun#Evansville Authorities
WEHT/WTVW

Man flees crash scene on skateboard in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to assault on METS bus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Attempted Robbery / Attempt to Identify

Yesterday, June 30th, just before 7:00 p.m., a white male wearing a black neck gaiter type mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and drew a black pistol. He demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter. After 9 minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the offender left.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man struck by lightning in Hopkins County hospitalized

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First responders pull the plug on decades-old radio system

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end. City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

MPD: Woman stabbed over a cigarette

The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Truck driver killed in fiery rollover crash on I-70

PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN

