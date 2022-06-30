Gun fired outside of bank in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car ran into house in Evansville. It happened in the 4700 block of Kratzville Rd. around 12:45 a.m. Monday. That’s near West Mill Road. Police say the car caused damage to the house, and crews are waiting on building inspector to check it out.
A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police. Child dies in incident involving fireworks in Posey County. A child has died as the result of an incident involving fireworks in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, according to police.
An Evansville man was arrested after driving impaired with his 3-year-old daughter in the car, according to police. Evansville Police say 25-year-old Joshua Henry Hernandez was involved in a crash while trying to pull into the McDonald's parking lot in order to get out of traffic. When police spoke with...
One person was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Evansville early Monday morning. Emergency crews responded to a home on Kratzville Road after someone called 911 and said a car had crashed into a house just before 1 a.m. When our 44News crew got to the...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing child molesting charges after police say he assaulted a child during a game of truth or dare. According to the Evansville Police Department, 27-year-old Gage Reisinger was arrested on Friday. The affidavit states that officers responded to a home on the...
POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — A child died in a fireworks-related incident Sunday night in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said it happened shortly before 9:45 p.m. at 932 N. Canal St. in Mount Vernon. Posey County dispatch received a 911 call about the boy being seriously injured in a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called out to a hit and run in the 2800 block of Madison Avenue about 5:10 p.m. on July 1. An officer arrived to find the victim with a foot injury. The victim told the officer she was walking on the sidewalk next to Dexter […]
On July 2nd, Officers were Dispatched to the 4400 block of Washington Ave. in reference to a 7-year-old juvenile who had been missing since around noon. The mother believed the child was possibly with a 53-year-old male suspect, who is a registered sex offender in Vanderburgh County. The child is not related to suspect and did not have permission to be with him. The mother was concerned for the child’s safety.
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg man was arrested Saturday morning after police believe he crashed his car into a tree and skated away from the scene. On June 2, the Jasper Police Department says officers were dispatched to a wreck on Saint Charles and Thirty Sixth Street around 9:25 a.m. The single-vehicle accident reportedly […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) were called to an assault on a METS bus on July 1 at about 4:25 p.m. Officers located and interviewed the victim and witnesses when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told police the suspect was looking for his cellphone on the bus. The suspect approached the victim, […]
Yesterday, June 30th, just before 7:00 p.m., a white male wearing a black neck gaiter type mask, entered the First Avenue Massage & Spa and drew a black pistol. He demanded cash from the victim, who was working at the counter. After 9 minutes of pointing a firearm at the victim and attempting to obtain cash, the offender left.
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for an armed robbery suspect. The Evansville Police Department says the First Avenue Massage & Spa was robbed at gunpoint just before 7 p.m. on Thursday. According to police, a man wearing a black neck gaiter type mask entered the business, pulled out a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the Madisonville Fire Department said one person was struck by lightning on Saturday. Their condition is unknown. In a Facebook post from Providence General Baptist Church, the man that was struck was outside flying a remote airplane. The church said he was flown to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When it comes to communication, it’s of utmost importance for first responders. In Daviess County, emergency personnel have been using a radio system that is twenty to thirty-year-old. Those days are soon coming to an end. City officials say a new telecommunications tower is being built on Hobbs Road near […]
The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault complaint from the 600 block of Victoria Street around 4 p.m. on June 30. Reports state that the officers en route were advised that a resident, Melissa Barber was stabbing multiple individuals while intoxicated.
In just the past week, our local police departments and first responders have been called to some very tense situations. Thankfully, none of our officers were injured physically but mentally is a whole different story. Speaking From Experience. In most professions, you do your job, clock out and basically, forget...
PUTNAM CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A semi-truck crash along an interstate highway claimed the life of a one individual Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say they responded to the area of I-70 westbound near the thirty-six-mile marker for the accident around 8:25 a.m. Investigators revealed that the semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound when for an […]
