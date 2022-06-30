ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autonomous Mayflower ship completes journey as it reaches Plymouth Rock

A crewless robotic boat retracing the 1620 sea voyage of the Mayflower has landed near Plymouth Rock.

The sleek Mayflower Autonomous Ship was met by an escort boat as it approached the Massachusetts shoreline on Thursday, more than 400 years after its namesake’s historic journey from England.

It was towed into Plymouth Harbour – per US Coast Guard rules for crewless vessels – and docked near a replica of the original Mayflower that brought the Pilgrims to America.

Piloted by artificial intelligence technology, the 50-foot trimaran did not have a captain, navigator or any humans on board.

The solar-powered ship’s first attempt to cross the Atlantic in 2021 was beset with technical problems, forcing it back to its home port of Plymouth, England.

Brett Phaneuf, co-director of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship project, flashes a thumbs up after greeting the vessel (Charles Krupa/AP) (AP)

It set off from the English coast again in April but mechanical difficulties diverted it to Portugal’s Azores islands and then to Canada.

“When you don’t have anybody onboard, you obviously can’t do the mechanical, physical fixes that are needed,” said Rob High, a software executive at IBM helping to work on the project. “That’s also part of the learning process.”

On Monday, it departed Halifax, Nova Scotia for a successful four-day journey to Plymouth Harbour.

Non-profit marine research organisation ProMare worked with IBM to build the ship and has been using it to collect data about whales, microplastics pollution and for other scientific research.

Small autonomous experimental vessels have crossed the Atlantic before but researchers describe it as the first ship of its size to do so.

The voyage’s completion “means we can start analysing data from the ship’s journey” and dig into the AI system’s performance, Mr High said.

He said the prospect of such crewless vessels navigating the seas on a continuous basis will make it easier to collect “all the kinds of things that marine scientists care about”.

