Danville, IL

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Danville metro area

By Stacker
chicagostarmedia.com
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

WCIA

Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Gibson City

8:15p – City officials tell WCIA that Jay’s Place sustained heavy damage from the fire. Smoke and water damage also occurred to Edward Jones, Hustedt Jewelers and Ace Hardware, but the majority of the fire was contained to Jay’s place thanks to the quick response of area fire departments. 6:15p – UPDATE: Mayor Dan Dickey […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Pickup truck strikes building, damages parked cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police responded to a report of a “vehicle striking a building” Saturday night. Before crashing into a storefront, a Dodge Ram 2500 damaged several parked vehicles. It happened outside Meet Fresh, a restaurant on 2nd St. and University Ave. One woman said her sister’s car was one of the damaged […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fourth festivities over Lake Vermilion tonight

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) The Danville Boat Club is hosting “Thunder over Lake Vermilion” tonight at the Danville Boat Club. The doors open at 5pm for tonight’s fireworks, food, and music at Vermilion Lake. Admission is $5 with children under ten free. Pulled pork barbeque with choice of...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Abandoned plant 'total loss' after Hoopeston fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WAND) — An abandoned plant is a total loss after a Sunday night fire in Hoopeston. Firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found the facility on fire in the 100 block of W. Thompson Avenue. Hoopeston Police said the plant has been abandoned for at least 20...
HOOPESTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Robbery spree lands Sangamon County man 12-year prison term

PEORIA — A Sangamon County man who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges in connection with a string of robberies at banks and convenience stores in Central Illinois in spring 2021, including the robbery of the Village Pantry in Paxton, was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Vermilion County coroner: Ridge Farm man killed in crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner said a Ridge Farm man is dead after a crash in Georgetown. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on 1800 East Road. McFadden identified the man killed as 55-year-old Brian H. Edwards. An autopsy was performed Friday afternoon. […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Arthur Male Killed in Two Vehicle Traffic Crash

Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 9:. WHERE: Interstate 72 eastbound near Milepost 118, Sangamon County. WHEN: June 29, 2022 at approximately 11:21 p.m. VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2020 Red Chevrolet Silverado. Unit 2- 2009 Gray Hyundai Sonata. DRIVERS: Unit 1- Zachary...
ARTHUR, IL
WCIA

Pedestrian hit by car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Champaign. Champaign Police officials confirmed that at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Neil and Healey Streets for a report of an accident with injuries. They said that the woman stepped into Neil […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in fatal vehicle crash in Georgetown

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of the 55-year-old Ridge Farm man who was killed in single motor vehicle crash early Friday morning in Georgetown, Illinois. According to the coroner the traffic crash occurred on 1800 East Road at approximately 6:43 a.m. The coroner identified...
GEORGETOWN, IL
MyWabashValley.com

One wanted in an armed robbery case

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened on July 3. It happened at the Blue Moon Spa on 500 Springhill Drive on Sunday. Deputies say a white male with dark-colored clothing and a mask entered the store with...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Vermilion County in east central Illinois * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoopeston to Rankin to near Paxton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hoopeston around 520 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rossville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man hurt in Champaign drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 34-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was hurt in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Joanne Lane. The victim told Champaign Police officers that he was in the front yard of a home when a vehicle sped past and he heard […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Second man dies after I-72 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner released the name of a second man who died following a Wednesday crash on I-72. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 27-year-old Zachary Wilham, of Decatur, died in a Springfield hospital Thursday afternoon. He said Wilham died from multiple blunt force injuries he got […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One arrested in McDonald’s drive-through fight

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in Charleston earlier this month after a fight broke out in the drive-through of a McDonald’s following a minor vehicle collision. The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 12 West Lincoln Avenue on June 19. Officers said that after the collision, one of the drivers – Lamont […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Man killed in I-72 crash identified

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville. An autopsy performed Thursday […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
btpowerhouse.com

2022 Power Forward Zacharie Perrin Commits To Illinois

Earlier this week, the Illinois Fighting Illini got some exciting news as 2022 prospect Zacharie Perrin announced he would be committing to the program. This has to be welcome news for Illini fans as the program continues rolling on the recruiting trail. Perrin comes out of France and is a...
ILLINOIS STATE

