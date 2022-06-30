Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Danville metro area

Effective: 2022-07-04 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Vermilion County in east central Illinois * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoopeston to Rankin to near Paxton, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hoopeston around 520 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Rossville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

VERMILION COUNTY, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO