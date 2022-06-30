ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Body Found in Fox River Identified

By Tom Henson
starvedrock.media
 4 days ago

An update to the story we told you about a person found dead and floating...

www.starvedrock.media

Related
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Several people shot early 4th of July morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was shot around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning, July 4. Officers were dispatched to Big Al’s on Jefferson Avenue to a report of shots fired. When Peoria police arrived, there were no victims at the property, according to Peoria Police Information Office Semone Roth.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Update: Two people shot overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Gun violence has not taken a holiday in Peoria on the 4th of July. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said police were called to the area of SW Jefferson Avenue and Harrison Street around 2:15 a.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. When PPD arrived,...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Police: One injured in Rock Falls motorcycle accident

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was injured Saturday after a single-vehicle accident in Rock Falls, according to police. Officials say Rock Falls Police responded to the 500 block of West 6th Street at about 10:17 p.m. Saturday for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Officers on scene found the injured driver, who later was airlifted to Rockford due to the severity of injuries, police said.
ROCK FALLS, IL
walls102.com

Ottawa man identified as driver of vehicle that plunged into Illinois River

OTTAWA – An Ottawa man has been identified as the individual who was recovered from the Illinois River at Allen Park on Wednesday. According to the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, Coroner Richard Ploch identified the man as 20-year-old Tyler D. Carson of Ottawa. Ottawa Police Chief Brent Roalson says, officers attempted to.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Man Who Drove Car into Illinois River Identified

Authorities have released the identity of the person who drove a vehicle into the Illinois River in Ottawa in the small hours of Thursday morning. La Salle County Coroner Richard Ploch says the body of 20-year-old Tyler Carson of Ottawa was recovered by rescue workers in the early morning hours of Thursday. Events started when police tried to stop Carson's vehicle at Norris and Canal. Carson drove away, heading south on La Salle, across the Veterans Bridge and into Allen Park. Police then saw Carson drive the car over a bank and into the river. The subsequent search included multiple dive teams and sonar equipment from La Salle, Will and McLean counties. A forensic autopsy was conducted later in the day on Thursday. Those results are pending.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three arrested in rural DeKalb shooting

Three people turned themselves in to police following a shooting incident in rural DeKalb on Wednesday. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office alleges that 50-year-old Jerry G. Fabbri of Elburn, 19-year-old Alexander G. Fabbri of Sugar Grove, and 38-year-old Benedict Groppe of Rupperswil, Switzerland, were firing a number of guns at a target in the 15000 of Keslinger Road when one of the bullets went into a neighbor's home and hit someone in the foot.
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver missing after truck/train collision Friday in Toluca

A truck is totaled and its driver missing after a collision with a train Friday in Toluca. La Salle and Marshall County Sheriff Offices say it happened about 11:10pm at the Walnut street intersection. Authorities think the driver was simply trying to beat the train to the crossing. The truck lost with the box crushed by the impact.
TOLUCA, IL
hoiabc.com

Police identify 3 men found dead in Kankakee apartment

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Police have identified three Kankakee men found dead inside an apartment and said they appeared to have been shot. Police say the victims were 25-year-old Kyle Washington, 24-year-old Deontay Tyler and 27-year-old Malcolm Murray. Police were called to the apartment about 2 p.m. Wednesday by...
KANKAKEE, IL
starvedrock.media

United Way Offering Free Home Repair

Do you need free home-maintenance help? Are you on a limited income? The United Way of Eastern LaSalle County can help. Just apply for the Labor of Love home-repair program by August 1st. The work will be done on Saturday, October 1st. To be eligible for “free” home repair and...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fredres sentenced to life + 26 in Ottawa Friday

Double-murderer Donald Fredres has been sentenced before Judge H. Chris Ryan in Ottawa. Shaw Media reports Fredres received life plus 26 years, according to Illinois law. At his April trial, La Salle County States Attorney Todd Martin said Fredres went looking for his ex-wife on March 16, 2021. Martin said Fredres murdered his ex-inlaws Gregory and Brenda Barnes, because they refused to reveal where their daughter lived.
OTTAWA, IL
959theriver.com

Will County Coroner Report Four More Probable Drug Intoxication Deaths

This is the office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers on Thursday June 30th, 2022, reporting that this office has investigated 4 probable Drug Intoxication deaths from June 22- 29th 2022. These deaths occurred in Crete Township, Lockport, Bolingbrook and Custer Township, Illinois. The Will County Coroner’s Office is committed to making the public aware of the dangers of Illicit Drug usage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

1 hurt in rollover on Route 17 Thursday

One person flown from a rollover accident Thursday in lower La Salle County. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it occurred before 6:30AM, on Route 17, 4 miles west of Route 23. A car apparently rolled several times before coming to rest near Moon Creek. One person was life-flighted, but...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Fredres sentenced to life plus 26 years for double homicide

OTTAWA – A Sandwich man has been sentenced to life plus 26 years in prison for the deaths of his ex-wife’s parents last year in Sheridan. On Friday, at the LaSalle County Courthouse, 38-year-old Donald Fredres found out his fate after being convicted at an April trial for shooting and killing Greg and Brenda Barnes at their home in Sheridan in 2021.
SHERIDAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Heavy Traffic Expected For Grundy Fireworks Display

You can expect heavy traffic near the Grundy County fairgrounds on Sunday for the annual fireworks display. Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes and Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes were in our studios on Thursday. All traffic using the north exit will be required to go north bound on Illinois Route...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fourth of July activities happening in Yorkville and Oswego

Independence Day activities are happening in Yorkville and Oswego Monday including a parade and fireworks. In Yorkville, the annual parade starts at nine at Yorkville High School and follows Game Farm Road to King Street to West Main Street then to Church Street. After the parade until one in the afternoon, there will be activities at Town Square Park including bounce houses, music, foot races, and food. Fireworks are at dusk on the corner of Countryside Parkway and Route 47.
YORKVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Family celebrating Plainfield man's recovery a year after terrible motorcycle crash; you can help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A year after a Plainfield man was injured in a motorcycle crash, his wife is asking for your help in wishing him a very happy birthday.Tim Flannery was in a serious motorcycle accident last July. He spent the next nine months in the hospital. The crash left him permanently disabled, and requiring 24-hour care.  The one thing that kept Tim going while in the hospital were cards; from loved ones, even strangers. As we approach the anniversary of the accident and Tim's birthday, his wife, Joann, is aiming to get her husband a new influx of cards...
PLAINFIELD, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police To Issue Citations On Homeless Panhandling In the Middle of Traffic

Route 30 and Hennepin Dr/a popular spot for panhandlers. The Joliet Police department is looking to stop a dangerous situation at area intersections. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans joined the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL and says beginning this weekend, the department will start issuing citations to panhandlers in the street. Evans says they’re not cracking down on panhandlers per se, just those in the roadway. Panhandling is not an illegal act according to the U.S. Supreme Court. But Evans says they don’t have the right to panhandle in the roadway. Evans says it’s a safety issue. There have been accidents reported where motorists have hit those in the roadway.
WGN News

3 men found shot to death inside Kankakee home

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Three men were found shot dead inside a Kankakee home on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to an apartment the 600 block of West Merchant Street. The bodies of three male victims were discovered, Mayor Christopher Curtis said. Police believe they were shot overnight. They were identified as 25-year-old […]
KANKAKEE, IL

