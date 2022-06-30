ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Listen: 17th District Ald. David Bogdala

wlip.com
 4 days ago

Alderman David Bogdala joined Wake Up Kenosha...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Fourth Fest in Racine returns!

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about all the fun coming up in town, including a huge Independence Day celebration!. Fourth Fest in Racine will have a parade, fireworks and a pre-party on July 3. Racine's 4th of July parade...
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

Confessions of a Kenosha Sammy Man

For decades, Collins was an active member of Kenosha’s civic and political realm. The former Wilson Elementary school teacher was the Kenosha County Clerk and later served 12 years as Kenosha County Executive. Believing that work is good for the soul as well as the wallet, I always had...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
kolomkobir.com

High gas prices are driving renewed interest in Wisconsin resorts

Spyro Condos, owner of Longtime Lake Geneva restaurateur, recently met with a room full of fellow business owners who expressed concerns that high inflation and high gas prices could lead to a summer of discontent on the local tourism industry. Condos, 68, a Lake Geneva native, former mayor and third-generation...
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

4th Fest of Greater Racine Fireworks display

The 4th Fest of Greater Racine will present the Racine community with a firework show this 4th of July. The event is sponsored and supported by The City of Racine and Festival Foods. The 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s fireworks are known as the Midwest’s largest firework show.
RACINE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Kenosha W Bill Pete
wlip.com

Gas Prices Fall in Illinois and Wisconsin, Though Illinois Remains Well Above $5 a Gallon

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are continuing to fall on both sides of the state line, though Illinois remains well above the 5-dollar mark. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $5.39, which is down 8-cents from last week, but still 54-cents above the national average, and the 7th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 13-cent drop over last week to $5.53. Wisconsin prices fell 14-cents from last week to an average of $4.66, 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 13-cents and stand at $4.74.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kenosha.com

Kenosha Homecoming Car Show slated for July 26-31

Located on Simmons Island in Downtown Kenosha, the Kenosha History Center collects and preserves artifacts, records and information vital to understanding the history of the County's social, cultural, ethnic and industrial heritage since its settlement. The Center uses these materials, acting alone or in collaboration with other citizens and organizations, to disseminate knowledge of our collective local history through its museum, historic sites, research and outreach and publication programs for the benefit of the community and its visitors.
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

3 mobile homes damaged in Racine County fire

KANSASVILLE, Wis. — Fire damaged three mobile homes in Racine County Saturday night. The fire was on Schoen Road in Kansasville. Fire Chief Ronald Molnar said that a garage was fully engulfed, and then ignited the three mobile homes. Two of the mobile homes have extensive damage. There were...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Multiple mobile homes ravaged by fire near Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
UNION GROVE, WI
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow leopard euthanized, Milwaukee County Zoo officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo revealed on Wednesday, June 29 that one of its snow leopards, Asa, was humanely euthanized last Friday, June 24. Officials said in the Facebook post that Asa "had been experiencing a declining quality of life due to advanced renal failure." The zoo post went...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Police: gunman hit in Brookfield theater shootout

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A gunman who exchanged gunfire with someone outside a movie theater was not only injured in the shootout, but was expected to face criminal charges, Brookfield police said in a statement Saturday night. The revelation about the shootout was the first new information police shared about...
BROOKFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy