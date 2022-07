If not now, then when will the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl?. We don't need to add hyperbole to that question and say it's now or never, but NFL teams cannot take Super Bowl windows for granted—that includes a franchise that made it to the big game in four consecutive seasons between 1990 and 1993. Every year, the playoff picture changes because of offseason roster movement, injuries and sheer competitiveness among the world's best athletes.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO