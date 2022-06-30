ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

July 4 celebrations in NJ are threatened by pain at the pump

By Rosemary Becchi
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

The first weeks of summer are officially here, but with rampant inflation and high gas prices continuing to persist, many New Jersey residents’ plans for the Fourth of July may have been upended.

President Joe Biden has described inflation as his “top economic priority” but based on actions from his administration, that does not appear to be the case. The Consumer Price Index has hit a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% as Americans across the country are rearranging their budgets and scrambling to make ends meet.

And it seems that there is no end in sight.

In the latest attempt to stem the rising tide of inflation, the White House has set its sights on the American energy industry. With many oil and gas companies raking in profits at a time when energy demand has never been higher and production remaining low, they may seem like the perfect target. But there is much more than meets the eye when it comes to energy prices, and much of it can be traced to the actions of the Biden administration.

While high gas prices are hard-hitting for the average U.S. citizen and fueling the fire of inflation, Biden’s plan to lower gas prices will irreparably damage the U.S. oil industry and increase our reliance on volatile foreign oil at the expense of American consumers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbKNj_0gR2UFxg00

He has already announced that he is visiting Saudi Arabia later in July to discuss energy prices, an abrupt about-face from his earlier comments on the Middle Eastern oil giant, in which he labeled the nation a “pariah” for the sanctioned killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Relying on a bad actor such as this to help lower gas prices is not a good look and would only provide a temporary stopgap to our current energy crisis here at home. When we rely on foreign oil, there is little American politicians and lawmakers can do to control oil and gas prices .

Furthermore, at the same time, Biden and his allies have pushed for a windfall tax to be applied to America’s major oil and gas companies. This is not a new concept — the United States instituted a gas windfall tax in 1980 under President Jimmy Carter — but it only increased our dependence on foreign exports and decreased our domestic production levels .

In fact, a study from the Congressional Research Service found that the 1980 windfall tax reduced domestic oil production by up to 8%. Rehashing this old idea and applying a windfall tax would do nothing to solve the problem of high gas prices, and in fact, could exacerbate the issue even more.

Although the president and White House have called on American oil and gas companies to produce more to relieve prices, they conveniently gloss over the role that the administration has played in limiting production. From canceling and delaying new leases in Alaska and New Mexico to halting key pipeline infrastructure , the administration has made it clear that they are no friend of the oil and gas industry. Their actions have led to a sharp decrease in domestic production, which combined with the increased demand for energy, has resulted in the current crisis we are facing today.

I encourage the president and his allies to rethink their approach to American energy and lowering gas prices. There are no easy solutions to this crisis, but one of the most impactful would be the expanded production of American oil and gas. Not Saudi Arabia’s or Venezuela’s.

If we can produce more at home, we can begin to better meet demand, support our allies like Ukraine abroad, and ensure our energy is produced by adhering to some of the strongest environmental protections in the world.

That sounds like something worth celebrating this July 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuV30_0gR2UFxg00

Rosemary Becchi, a congressional candidate, is the founder and president of Jersey 1st, a Morristown-based nonprofit founded with the mission of being a voice for the hard working people of New Jersey

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: July 4 celebrations in NJ are threatened by pain at the pump

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Six killed in shooting during US July 4 parade

A gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings on a holiday meant to celebrate all things American. Nancy Rotering -- the mayor of Highland Park, a wealthy suburb north of Chicago in the Midwestern state of Illinois -- gave the same toll and condemned the holiday violence.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Benzinga

Putin's Ally On How To Force West To Negotiate — Position Hypersonic Missiles To Hit US In 5 Minutes

As Russian troops continue military operations in the more-than four-month-old war against Ukraine, tempers are flying high. Andrei Gurulyov, a crony of President Vladimir Putin and a Duma member, reportedly told Rossiya-1, that Russia should look to recreate the Cuban missile crisis. The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 saw the U.S. and the now-defunct Soviet Union prepping for nuclear missile attacks, the former positioning them in Italy and Turkey and the latter in Cuba.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy