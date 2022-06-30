Birthday wish: 85-year-old Pinellas man skydives for charity

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 85-year-old man in Pinellas County isn’t letting age get in the way of his birthday wish — a skydiving trip benefitting a good cause.

Norm Bungard is scheduled to jump out of a perfectly good plane for the fourth time, Thursday.

This time he’s fundraising for Neighborly, an organization that provides home and community-based services for local seniors.

Norm is sending a message to other elderly community members as he makes his birthday jump.

“I’m not trying to encourage anyone to jump out of a plane. I’m just saying, be more confident and you can probably do a lot more than you think you can do,” the 85-year-old said. “If you think about it, yah, this pain is there and it’s probably going to stay there but, I can do other things.”

You can learn more about the organization and donate to Norm’s birthday fundraiser on Neighborly .

