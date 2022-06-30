Falkville woman charged with homicide after alleged drug use during pregnancy

Editor’s Note: This article was edited to reflect that the woman was charged with homicide, not murder as previously reported.

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Falkville woman is facing a homicide charge after authorities say she delivered her baby stillborn in May.

On May 13, 2022, the Morgan County Department of Human Resources (DHR) made a phone call to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division to report a 20-year-old woman who had just delivered her baby stillborn at 38 weeks at Madison Hospital.

Faith Victoria Kemp was arrested three days later on an outstanding warrant for bond revocation on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

During the MCSO investigation, investigators said they discovered Kemp had continued using methamphetamine throughout her pregnancy.

An autopsy was performed on the infant by the Alabama Department of Forensics.

On June 29, 2022, Investigator Brooks with MCSO obtained a warrant for Kemp, with a charge of chemical endangerment of a child – homicide.

Faith Victoria Kemp

(Morgan County Sheriff’s Office)

The warrant was carried out on Kemp, who was still in the Morgan County Jail from the earlier arrest. Her bond has been set at $200,000.

The MCSO thanks the cooperation and assistance of the Morgan County Coroner’s Office, Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, Madison Hospital, Morgan County DHR, and Alabama Department of Forensics throughout the investigation.

