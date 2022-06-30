Bodies found in downtown Tulsa

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspect in a homicide from Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m. deputies got a 911 call about man found dead in his home in the 5600 block of North Gillette. Deputies found 23-year-old Tyler Lane Kirk dead.
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The search for a missing Claremore man continued on Sunday. Friends say Mark Montgomery left home for work at Flowerbomb Craft Cannabis in Oologah on June 30th, but never arrived. “We’re worried. We’re scared, and he is deeply loved,” said Kimberly Reitz, Mark’s sister who flew...
TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for a woman who allegedly stabbed a man at east Tulsa’s Oyo Hotel. Investigators say officers were responding to a call at a QuikTrip near 11th and Garnett when they were flagged down by another person, saying that someone had been stabbed.
Witnesses say multiple people were hurt after a police pursuit that ended with a fiery crash in a Tulsa neighborhood. One witness said he heard the crash and came outside to find the car on fire with two people inside. Neighbor Barnabas Whitaker said he and his wife heard a...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Fire and Police Departments are reminding citizens that in the City of Tulsa, fireworks are still illegal. Lighting fireworks can result in a fine up to $1,200, a possible court visit, and being held liable for any damages. TPD answered some common questions...
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- Local deputies saved a child after she nearly drowned at a lake in Oklahoma on June 18. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at about 6:46 p.m. to the Wahoo Bay campground about a possible drowning. Deputy M. King and Deputy J. Lambert arrived...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at on Norwood Ave, and police confirmed to FOX23 homicide investigators were at the scene. Investigators are on scene near N Sheridan Road and E Apache Street.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) reminded in the City of Tulsa that fireworks are still illegal, even on the 4th of July, via a Facebook post. The unlawful use of fireworks in Tulsa can carry a fine of up to $1,200. The post read:. Fireworks are still...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
TULSA, Okla. — The Edison Preparatory Band is selling fireworks once again. In 2021, more than $15,000 in fireworks were stolen from them, but 2022 is shaping up to be a lot different. Eric Macomber, a manger at the firework stand, said the turn out this year is very...
TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting near a spillway at 81st and South Lewis around 11:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said the spillway is a known hangout for...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three cooling stations are open for those that do not have access to adequate cooling and seeking shelter from the heat. Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 North Denver Avenue, open 24/7. Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, open 8 a.m. to 8...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Between the heat, inflation, and the long holiday weekend, families have a lot going on. Some are counting on the water to beat the heat, but that's easier said than done. Families have a lot of things planned for the holiday, but inflation forced some...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Folds of Honor FreedomFest show kicks off Monday night at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park in Tulsa. The celebrations begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks set to start at 9:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Folds of Honor FreedomFest will be held near Riverside Drive with events at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park. The event will close the 23rd Street bridge starting at 10 a.m., South Jackson Avenue at 3 p.m., Riverside Drive at 5 p.m., and 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard at 10 p.m.
TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a home near Apache and Sheridan. Police said they were called to a house on Norwood Avenue after a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Police said they were able to go...
Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night. The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North. A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told...
BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
Comments / 0