Tulsa, OK

Bodies found in downtown Tulsa

By Callie Morris, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department confirmed two bodies have been found...

ktul.com

News On 6

Fire At Condemned Tulsa House Started By Firework

Tulsa Firefighters say a firework started a fire at a condemned house near 56th Street North and MLK. Police say they were called for a disturbance around 3:45 a.m. and when they arrived they saw smoke coming from inside the house. Officers tried to use fire extinguishers to put out the fire and called the Tulsa Fire Department for assistance. According to TPD, some kids had been playing with fireworks and one had been thrown through a window of the house.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Search continues for missing Claremore man

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The search for a missing Claremore man continued on Sunday. Friends say Mark Montgomery left home for work at Flowerbomb Craft Cannabis in Oologah on June 30th, but never arrived. “We’re worried. We’re scared, and he is deeply loved,” said Kimberly Reitz, Mark’s sister who flew...
CLAREMORE, OK
Tulsa, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
ABC13 Houston

Wagoner County deputy resuscitates near-drowning child in Oklahoma

WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTRK) -- Local deputies saved a child after she nearly drowned at a lake in Oklahoma on June 18. Wagoner County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched at about 6:46 p.m. to the Wahoo Bay campground about a possible drowning. Deputy M. King and Deputy J. Lambert arrived...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police are investigating a homicide in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene of a homicide in north Tulsa. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at on Norwood Ave, and police confirmed to FOX23 homicide investigators were at the scene. Investigators are on scene near N Sheridan Road and E Apache Street.
TULSA, OK
#Downtown Tulsa#Police#Bnsf#Ktul#Bnsf Railways
KTUL

Bixby teen dies in car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Cooling stations available in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three cooling stations are open for those that do not have access to adequate cooling and seeking shelter from the heat. Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 North Denver Avenue, open 24/7. Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Boulevard, open 8 a.m. to 8...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsans beat the heat, inflation over Fourth of July weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Between the heat, inflation, and the long holiday weekend, families have a lot going on. Some are counting on the water to beat the heat, but that's easier said than done. Families have a lot of things planned for the holiday, but inflation forced some...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FreedomFest returns to celebrate Fourth of July at 2 Tulsa parks

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Folds of Honor FreedomFest show kicks off Monday night at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park in Tulsa. The celebrations begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks set to start at 9:30 p.m. People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

FreedomFest to close multiple roads near 23rd Street bridge on July 4

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Folds of Honor FreedomFest will be held near Riverside Drive with events at River West Festival Park and Dream Keepers Park. The event will close the 23rd Street bridge starting at 10 a.m., South Jackson Avenue at 3 p.m., Riverside Drive at 5 p.m., and 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard at 10 p.m.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wanted in Texas arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was wanted on armed robbery charges and kidnapped a woman from Texas was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Justin Cordes was pulled over by Tulsa police around 5 p.m. near 79th East Ave. “The officers noted...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa Neighborhood

Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night. The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North. A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told...
TULSA, OK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thieves used forklift to steal ATM in Oklahoma

BIXBY, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma are looking for brazen thieves they said used construction equipment to steal an ATM. Bixby Police told KOKI that a forklift was used to tear the ATM out of the ground at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union Friday morning. The ATM with money...
BIXBY, OK

