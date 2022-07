21-year-old Anthony Vargas-Martinez, the Adams County Jail inmate who was victimized by his cellmate in a brutal attack appears to be doing better after he was admitted to Spokane Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. Vargas-Martinez was severely beaten by his cellmate, 28-year-old Ramon Reyna. Sheriff's officials say Vargas-Martinez is out of the intensive care unit and is now talking.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO