ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Talking car financing with Northeast Community Credit Union

By Chris McIntosh
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Lewis with Northeast Community Credit Union, talks about...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Workers on strike at Marion, VA defense contractor

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – It is reported what could be more than 200 workers are on strike after contract negotiations went sour at a defense contractor campus in Marion, Virginia, a worker said. The company is General Dynamics Missions Systems. In a statement to News Channel 11, one worker stated that the strike arose […]
MARION, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Model City finally resolving water billing issues

Kingsport is unique for many positive things. For instance, at 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park is the largest city-owned park in the state. The city also operates a water rate system that a consulting firm said is unmatched. But in this case that’s not a positive. “This is one...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol casino donates former mall furniture

BRISTOL, Va. — The furniture once utilized at the former Bristol, Virginia mall will soon find new life. Hard Rock International has donated various items from the former mall building that is set to transform into the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol site, officials said in a Friday press release. Items such as flower pots, former kiosks and more have been donated to the Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store in Kingsport.
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Johnson City, TN
Business
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Moment with a Manager: Freda Starnes

Education: Associate Degree from Mountain Empire Community College, Bachelor of Business Administration from King College, Master of Business Administration from King University and a Graduate Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech. Title: County Administrator. Company: Scott County, Virginia. What do you do? Direct and supervise the day-to-day operations...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Sundown on Depot car show raises $13,000 for Holston Home

GREENEVILLE — The seventh annual Sundown on Depot car show returned to historic downtown Greeneville on May 21 in conjunction with the Greeneville Iris Festival. The show was impressive with more than 600 vehicles — street rods, muscle cars, trucks, low-riders and custom bikes — lining Main Street from the City Garage Car Museum at W McKee Street to Walters State Niswonger Campus at Spencer Street.
GREENEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHL

Prominent whistleblower group steps into JC police allegations, seeks additional information from people

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A prominent non-profit that aids whistleblowers is helping Kateri “Kat” Dahl in building two U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblower cases the former federal attorney filed regarding her firing and other alleged actions by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). Whistleblower Aid founder and chief disclosure officer John Tye — […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport holds largest Independence Day fireworks display in city’s history

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport held its first “Red, White and Boom” celebration Saturday night. “The City said let’s take it to a new level,” Director of Special Events for Kingsport Emily Thompson said. Thompson said this year’s celebration marks the largest Independence Day fireworks display to-date. First, the night kicked off with some music […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

A look at Rocky Fork State Park

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Group calls for Johnson City police chief suspension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner is now facing public backlash following a lawsuit that accuses him of not investigating a series of rape accusations against one man who is not identified in the suit. That lawsuit claims Turner then fired a federal prosecutor who...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WJHL

‘A Step Ahead Tri-Cities’ provides free long-term birth control

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “A Step Ahead Foundation Tri-Cities” is a nonprofit organization that helps prevent unintended pregnancy through access to birth control. Methods covered through the group include IUDs, the Nexplanon arm implant and birth control shots. With the help of grants and donations, the group works hand in hand with local medical […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fireworks prep underway in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With the 35th annual Pepsi Independence Celebration and Fireworks just two days away, preparations are already underway for Sunday’s event. Sean Mahoney, team leader of Pyro Shows based out of East Tennessee, said his crew has put in quite a lot of work already. “For a big show like this, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Independence Day Celebration Saturday at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake

As the Independence Day weekend approaches, Mark Vance, Park Committee Chairman, says the Sullivan County park is underutilized during most of the season. Vance says the park is planning its seventh Independence Day celebration this weekend, complete with music performances, food trucks, craft vendors, and fireworks over the water for a grand finale. Proceeds from the event go toward expenses and the park's operating fund.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport lines streets for annual Independence Day Parade

KINGSPORT — Thousands of people gathered on East Center Street and Fort Henry Drive Saturday morning for the annual Independence Day Parade. People cheered as floats, bands and flags marched on the streets of Kingsport. The Mack Riddle Independence Day Parade was organized by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

July 4th celebrations happening all over the Tri-Cities

This July 4th weekend is packed full of fun activities to celebrate the holiday. Celebrations will take place in Elizabethton, Erwin, Johnson City, Jonesborough and Unicoi. Elizabethton kicks off Independence Day activities on Friday at the Covered Bridge Park with their monthly First Friday event that will include the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and live music by Big Son. Their annual Independence Day celebration will take place Saturday, also at the Covered Bridge, along with the weekly cruise-in show on Elk Avenue.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy