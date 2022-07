WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 The Bay Village Police Department at 3:15 a.m. on June 24 reported to Westlake police that a disabled motor vehicle was on I-90 at Clague Road. Westlake officers found that the vehicle was still in the roadway and had fresh damage. The 48-year-old Avon woman who was the driver said that she hit “something” with the vehicle. She appeared intoxicated. Officers administered field sobriety tests and then arrested the woman for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

