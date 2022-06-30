FOX 5 Field Trip: New brews at Aslin Beer Company

Fourth of July weekend is finally here and to celebrate there will be many events taking place across the D.C. region!. FOX 5's Sierra Fox spoke to officials across the District to get a glimpse of some of the big events taking place in D.C. as part of FOX 5's Fourth of July Preview Special.
FOX 5's Sierra Fox visits some good rooftop locations in D.C. that you can visit on Fourth of July to check out the fireworks. Stops include Hotel Washington's Vue Rooftop, Top of the Gate at the Watergate Hotel, and the Conrad Hotel.
WASHINGTON - Sunday will start off cloudy across the D.C. area, but don't fret the sun will come back out, setting up a nice afternoon for Fourth of July celebrations. The clouds will hang around the region throughout the morning hours bringing the chance for scattered rain showers. Those clouds and showers are expected to clear out of the area by midday, and the sun will be out for the remainder of the afternoon.
Postal service officials are investigating multiple mail carrier robberies that occurred Thursday and Friday in D.C. and Maryland. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), six mail carriers were robbed over the past two days. All the carriers were held up at gunpoint. Officials said two of the incidents...
GERMANTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Charges are pending against a driver who was wanted in connection with a Germantown shooting and fired at a Montgomery County Police officer on Monday, initiating a pursuit that ended with a crash in Virginia. Officials say the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center received...
AUBURN, Maine - A man wanted for the killings of two people in Maine was arrested Friday in Rockville, Maryland, officials said. David Barnett, 34, of Bristol, Connecticut, will be held at the Montgomery County Jail in Maryland pending extradition, Maine State Police said. The investigation of the killings continues...
WASHINGTON - Four D.C. men have filed a lawsuit against the District challenging a ban on carrying concealed firearms on public transit. The lawsuit claims that the ban violates the men's Second Amendment rights. Right now, the District restricts people with concealed carry permits from carrying those weapons in "sensitive...
