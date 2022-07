As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Baylor totaled 5,913 total yards on offense in 2021, averaging 422.4 per game and 6.3 yards per play. Whether the offense was pounding the rock with Abram Smith or rolling out under Gerry Bohannon, the Bears’ developed an efficient wide-zone scheme in year one under Jeff Grimes. Opponents had trouble stopping this deadly combination, allowing for BU to average 6.3 yards per play on the year.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO