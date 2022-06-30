ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmont, MD

Local nonprofit donates meals to Camp Airy after dining hall fire

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal nonprofit Feed the Fridge is partnering with Medium Rare to prepare and deliver meals to Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys, after its dining hall caught fire on Wednesday. Feed the Fridge and Medium Rare will donate 600 meals to campers. Meals include steak and grilled...

www.fox5dc.com

mocoshow.com

Updated on Flip’d by IHOP in Downtown Silver Spring

In April 2021, we let you know that IHOP’s new concept, Flip’d by IHOP, would be taking over the old Asian Bistro Cafe location at 8537 Georgia Avenue between Panera and Red Lobster, according to the PetersonCos website. Asian Bistro Cafe closed about 6 years ago and the space has remained vacant ever since.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Prayer Walk To Be Held At Solomons Boardwalk On The 4th Of July

SOLOMONS, Md. – Mental health is a big issue in today’s world, especially in Solomons, Maryland, where suicide rates involving the Thomas Johnson bridge have spiked over the past year. The Southern Calvert Baptist Church is holding a prayer walk on the Solomons Island boardwalk to promote mental...
SOLOMONS, MD
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Jarrettsville, MD USA

I found this heart in a grove of birch trees on the edge of athletic fields near our home. Three days earlier our beloved 14 year old dog had suddenly died, and both my wife and I were heartbroken. He was everything you could hope for in a dog— loyal, loving, smart, funny, handsome. Anyway, as I walked around these fields thinking of all the happy times he had spent there, I saw something out of the corner of my eye hanging from a birch branch. I almost ignored it as I thought it was just an old Covid mask caught in a tree, but something told me to have a closer look, and then I realized it was a heart— a beautiful quilted heart. My wife and I are truly grateful to the kind stranger who placed the heart in that tree— it couldn’t have found us at a more opportune moment.
JARRETTSVILLE, MD
Fairfax Times

Finding the shoe that fits

High schooler’s partnership with Shoes That Fit donates to Cora Kelly. McLean High rising sophomore Sam Rakowski was one of the McLean Citizens Association (MCA) 2022 Teen Character Award recipients this past McLean Day. The teens were nominated and recognized for their work in the community. Rakowski was there because for the last three years he has collaborated with the nonprofit Shoes That Fit.
MCLEAN, VA
Woonsocket Call

The Detail Guys MD Mentions The Do’s And Don’ts Of Mulch

Edgewood, MD, 3rd July 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, Mulch is an important part of any landscaping project – it can help to control weeds, conserve moisture, and add aesthetic appeal to your yard. However, there are a few things a person needs to keep in mind when using mulch. Mulch when applied the wrong way can actually do more harm than good to the landscaping. Therefore, it is advisable that a person understand the do’s and don’ts of mulch before using it in their yard, and The Details Guys MD has mentioned what to do and not to do when applying mulch to a landscape.
EDGEWOOD, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

From a Classic Reuben to Shrimp Salad, These Delis Are Serving the Best Sandwiches in NoVA

Put down the lunchbox and turn to the experts for a sandwich that won’t disappoint. Lunch can feel like the most dull and tedious meal of the day, especially when you’re eating leftovers or the same homemade peanut butter and jelly day after day. If breakfast is the most important meal, and dinner is a communal family affair, what does that make lunch? Usually, the meal we rush through, skip, or scarf down a bland and forgettable dish. However, with these local sandwich shops, you can make your lunch break feel more like a pick up instead of a let down.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp Airy Dining Hall Fire Deemed Total Loss, Estimated $2M Damage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A major fire at a camp dining hall Wednesday in Frederick County was deemed a total loss with an estimated $2 million in damages, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday. The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the dining hall, also known as the White House, at the Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont. Over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the blaze, and the fire was deemed under control around noon. No camp staff or campers were near the fire when it occurred, police said, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities said hot...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Fairfax Times

FFCAS gives Simona a fighting chance

Simona looks like she could be right out of a fairy tale, and we are grateful that Friends of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter could help provide her happily ever after. After serious complications with her pregnancy, Simona was surrendered into the care of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter for urgent medical assistance. She was rushed to the veterinary hospital and vet staff determined that Simona needed an emergency spay surgery to remedy the complications. Friends quickly provided the funding for this treatment that would give Simona a fighting chance.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Frederick (MD)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Frederick, MD?. Frederick is a beautiful community located in the Western Region of Maryland in the United States. Recognized as the second largest incorporated borough, it has a population of seventy-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-one. The city is...
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Maryland Pizza Parlor Makes Top 50 "Best Pizza In The US"

DARNESTOWN, Md — Everyone says New York is the pizza capital of the nation, and they’re not wrong. That is according to Italian pizza experts from the 50 Top Pizza website in Paestum Italy. The results are in and New York took the lead with 10 different rankings including the number one spot thanks to Una Pizza Napoletana. But they weren’t the only ones on that list. A Montgomery County pizzeria also made the list.
DARNESTOWN, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD

