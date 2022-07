LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man and woman who they say robbed a jewelry store in the mall. The robbery happened on Friday at around 1:25 p.m.. Police were called to Kay Jewelers in Longview Mall when the store’s employee told them a male and female posed as customers by walking in the store and asking to look at jewelry. Then, the male suspect pulled a can of pepper spray from his pocket and sprayed the employee.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO