Update as of 5:30 pm Monday, July 4th. Update as of 11:45 am Monday, July 4th... An update to pass along. Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties are now in a "marginal" risk for severe weather instead of a "slight." This means the area has been downgraded. But still keep an eye to the sky for potential storms and be ready to move inside if they form. Meantime, we're still on track for scattered storms, especially after 3 pm today. They'll be on and off for much of the week. Some could be strong. So bear that in mind. Also, the heat indices look bad for Tuesday afternoon with numbers above 100 degrees for many of us. Please limit your time outside, including your pets.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO