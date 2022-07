A 10-year-old boy drowned in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to a call about a drowning in the 4500 block of Northwest 32nd Court just after 9 a.m. The first responders began attempts to resuscitate the child. The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has ...

