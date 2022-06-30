ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial wall in Midland to honor deceased veterans

By Tatiana Battle
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland County is honoring deceased veterans with a newly built memorial. Midland County’s Gratitude Square will have its completion ceremony at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 8th.

In a recent press release, the Gratitude Square is a Midland County project designed to honor deceased veterans from in and around the Basin. The ceremony will include a Patriot Guard, a flag-raising ceremony by the local Boy Scout troop, the pledge led by Sheriff Criner, a prayer by Pastor Roy Smith, and more.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol and Honor Guard will also be in attendance.

Gratitude Square will also feature a wall with engraved names of veterans that were honorably discharged along with flags flown proudly, above an angel statue in honor of the Gold Star Families.

The memorial is open to the public to visit at any time and Gratitude Square is also available for event usage with notice at no cost.

Information on how a deceased local veteran can be added to the wall can be found here.

