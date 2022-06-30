Events coming up at the Hastings Museum

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Smith Complex Field in Hastings always seems to be jam packed, this holiday weekend was no different. Every weekend, youth softball teams from across the state gather in their cars, or in some cases, even their RV’s and set up for the weekend for some softball fun. From sun up to sun down, games are being played, occupying each field available.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO