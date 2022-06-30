Events coming up at the Hastings Museum

Hall Co., Merrick Co, Neb. (KSNB) - Several homes in Hall and Merrick Counties have damage after an overnight tornado struck just southeast of Grand Island. According to Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund, the tornado was spotted around 12:55 a.m., near W. Schimmer Drive Several homes along W. Schimmer Drive and east of South Locust St. are damaged from the tornado. Power lines are also down in the area.
The fuse is lit as temperatures will be on the rise. One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Jerry Spady automotive crew hosted its 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza Friday. They spent around six months preparing this for the community to make it bigger and better than ever. They kicked off Friday morning with a Kid’s Fishing Derby followed by pedal boat races.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Jessica Hansen has been doing fireworks with her father, Jason Lawnhorne for 12 years. Until he passed away last year. Now, Jessica and her family are taking over the stand. “I’ve been doing it with him for about 12 years and last year was our...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There won’t be a parade this year during Adams County Fairfest. Fair officials posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that due to a lack of entries that event was canceled. The post has since been taken down due to attacking comments regarding the decision.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More than 40 vendors selling an assortment of goods have returned to Hastings Highland Park for the season-long farmers’ market. For 20 weeks, each Saturday there are vendors selling things like produce, art, jewelry, drinks and more. Ryan Hanzlick, owner of Long Dogs Distillery, sold...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-A line of severe storms that swept across southwest and central Nebraska spawned a tornado within the city limits of Grand Island on Sunday night. At around 9:35 p.m., the National Weather Service in Hastings reported a cluster of severe storms in Buffalo County was showing signs of rotation aloft as it entered Hall County.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The kitchen just got a little more crowded over at 40 North Tap + Grille. 40 North has named Grand Island Native, John Dealey, as the executive chef for the restaurant. Dealey graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1993. He spent eight years in...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 904 E. 5th Street. According to officials, the fire was involving a garage and discarded fireworks. There is about $5,000 in damage, but there were no injuries and no one is displaced. The fire was put...
Established in 1869, the city of York, Nebraska, draws customers from nearby towns. York is home to plenty of fun, relaxing, and unique attractions to satisfy people’s preferences. Whether you want to play, explore, relax, or shop, York might have the destination to give you what you’re looking for....
Grand Island, Nebraska — The company that operates the Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood filed this past week for a gaming license for a new casino they plan to build at Grand Island, Nebraska. Elite Casino Resorts is planning a casino at Fonner Park in Grand...
GRAND ISLAND Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Five Points Bank baseball played host to North Platte at Ryder Park Sunday. They closed out their tournament weekend winners. GI went on to blank North Platte 17-0 the final. The Five Points Bank are back in action on the road at Lexington...
LAWRENCE, Neb. — Chris and Stephanie Haussler shared with NTV News how they create their jewelry and glass designs. They have been married for 31 years, in 2007 they started their own business "Pixybug Designs" combining their talents. Stephanie grew up in Sabetha, KS, and Chris grew up in Grand Island and Doniphan, NE. They met at Peru State College.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Smith Complex Field in Hastings always seems to be jam packed, this holiday weekend was no different. Every weekend, youth softball teams from across the state gather in their cars, or in some cases, even their RV’s and set up for the weekend for some softball fun. From sun up to sun down, games are being played, occupying each field available.
YORK, NEB. — One home that’s up for sale comes with lots of history. You won’t find any for sale signs at the home. Standing on the ground, you may never know what’s beneath. But take a peek inside these metal doors. At one point in...
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can delay mail, they say, but modern technology can. As I write this, my mail is lost somewhere between here and northern New Mexico. Shortly before I moved away from Kearney June 3, I submitted an online change-of-address form at USPS.gov. Six days later, when I hurried back to Kearney after that New Mexico gig flopped, my mail refused to follow.
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday in Kearney and the surrounding area in Buffalo County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 39 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Florida man has been charged after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Grand Island dealership before crashing in Iowa. William Burch, 49, is charged in Hall County Court with theft by unlawful content – more than $5,000 and false reporting. According to an...
