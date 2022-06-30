ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Events coming up at the Hastings Museum

KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllo hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location at 60th St. and 2nd Ave. on...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

KSNB Local4

Overnight tornado damages several homes in Hall and Merrick Co.

Hall Co., Merrick Co, Neb. (KSNB) - Several homes in Hall and Merrick Counties have damage after an overnight tornado struck just southeast of Grand Island. According to Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund, the tornado was spotted around 12:55 a.m., near W. Schimmer Drive Several homes along W. Schimmer Drive and east of South Locust St. are damaged from the tornado. Power lines are also down in the area.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Evening forecast - David Stoltz and Kyle Gillet

The fuse is lit as temperatures will be on the rise. One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: Jul. 1, 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

Jerry Spady hosts 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Jerry Spady automotive crew hosted its 3rd Annual Firework Extravaganza Friday. They spent around six months preparing this for the community to make it bigger and better than ever. They kicked off Friday morning with a Kid’s Fishing Derby followed by pedal boat races.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Adams County Fairfest parade canceled

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There won’t be a parade this year during Adams County Fairfest. Fair officials posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that due to a lack of entries that event was canceled. The post has since been taken down due to attacking comments regarding the decision.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Highland Park Farmers’ Market returns with more than 40 vendors

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More than 40 vendors selling an assortment of goods have returned to Hastings Highland Park for the season-long farmers’ market. For 20 weeks, each Saturday there are vendors selling things like produce, art, jewelry, drinks and more. Ryan Hanzlick, owner of Long Dogs Distillery, sold...
HASTINGS, NE
North Platte Post

Tornado causes damage in Grand Island Sunday night

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-A line of severe storms that swept across southwest and central Nebraska spawned a tornado within the city limits of Grand Island on Sunday night. At around 9:35 p.m., the National Weather Service in Hastings reported a cluster of severe storms in Buffalo County was showing signs of rotation aloft as it entered Hall County.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island native named new executive chef at 40 North

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The kitchen just got a little more crowded over at 40 North Tap + Grille. 40 North has named Grand Island Native, John Dealey, as the executive chef for the restaurant. Dealey graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1993. He spent eight years in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in York, NE

Established in 1869, the city of York, Nebraska, draws customers from nearby towns. York is home to plenty of fun, relaxing, and unique attractions to satisfy people’s preferences. Whether you want to play, explore, relax, or shop, York might have the destination to give you what you’re looking for....
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

GI Five Points Bank baseball hold North Platte scoreless 17-0

GRAND ISLAND Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Five Points Bank baseball played host to North Platte at Ryder Park Sunday. They closed out their tournament weekend winners. GI went on to blank North Platte 17-0 the final. The Five Points Bank are back in action on the road at Lexington...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KSNB Local4

NSP Warns drivers to be cautious

One more cooler summer day before the extreme heat returns. United Way of the Kearney Area hosted its fourth annual Freedom Fest at the Viaero Center in Kearney Thursday night. July 1, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: 15 hours ago. More rain chances are in the forecast, but hot temperatures will...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Smith Complex Field in Hastings a hot ticket in town on weekends

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Smith Complex Field in Hastings always seems to be jam packed, this holiday weekend was no different. Every weekend, youth softball teams from across the state gather in their cars, or in some cases, even their RV’s and set up for the weekend for some softball fun. From sun up to sun down, games are being played, occupying each field available.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

York missile silo site goes up for sale for $550k

YORK, NEB. — One home that’s up for sale comes with lots of history. You won’t find any for sale signs at the home. Standing on the ground, you may never know what’s beneath. But take a peek inside these metal doors. At one point in...
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

After 16 days, back like Dorothy, Toto

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night can delay mail, they say, but modern technology can. As I write this, my mail is lost somewhere between here and northern New Mexico. Shortly before I moved away from Kearney June 3, I submitted an online change-of-address form at USPS.gov. Six days later, when I hurried back to Kearney after that New Mexico gig flopped, my mail refused to follow.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in Buffalo County

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections Thursday in Kearney and the surrounding area in Buffalo County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 39 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

