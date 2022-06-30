Asian Lantern Festival to return to Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

Pittsburgh Zoo Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — After its success in 2021, the Asian Lantern Festival is set to return to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

The festival will include over 50 large sculptures along the different pathways and trails of the zoo at night. The sculptures are made of silk and steel. The largest of the lanterns will sit 30 feet high and is 100 feet long.

The lanterns will depict different endangered or extinct animals. The zoo says that the lanterns are also meant to highlight Asian culture.

The Organization of Chinese Americans works with the zoo to organize regional performances.

“The Asian Lantern Festival is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Zoo, our species conservation work, and celebrate the cultures that make this world a special place,” said Pittsburgh Zoo President & CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman. “The Zoo and our partners couldn’t be more excited to bring the festival back this year.”

The lanterns will return on August 12 and will stick around until Oct. 30.

Last year, 120,000 guests attended the event. Tickets go on sale on July 1 and can be purchased on Pittsburgh Zoo’s website.

