Alcorn County, MS

‘Difficult decision’ made to suspend search for Miss. man last seen walking dog

By Josh Carter
WLBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After covering thousands of acres by both air and foot, the ground search for a Mississippi man who went missing over a week ago has been suspended. Foye...

www.wlbt.com

WAFF

One dead, eight injured in Saturday morning crash

According to the post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were uninjured but thirsty upon rescue. Director of Colbert County 911 Michael Smith told me dispatchers can benefit by knowing that the caller is autistic. Warm, muggy July 4th weekend!. Updated: 17 hours ago. WAFF 48...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
State
Mississippi State
County
Alcorn County, MS
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
thelocalvoice.net

Como Man Arrested for Motor Vehicle Theft in Lafayette County, Mississippi

Tags: como, County Road 517, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi, Motor Vehicle Theft, Oxford, Thomas Ray Gray. Lafayette County Sheriff The Office of Sheriff is a four year term filled through an at-large election process. Duties of the Sheriff involve two primary areas; law enforcement of the county and administrative. The law enforcement duties are to keep the peace in Lafayette County while administrative duties consist primarily of serving as the county jailor. Due to the growth of Lafayette County, the Sheriff Department now employs 26 deputies working four 12 hour shifts.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Florence detectives investigating homicide on Holt Avenue

According to Town Creek Police, there were children on the scene of the murder-suicide. According to Town Creek Police, there were children at the scene of the killing, they escaped safely. Transgender laws take effect in schools. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new transgender laws are among the 63 laws...
TOWN CREEK, AL
#Wade Davis
WSMV

Juvenile killed in boating accident on Tennessee River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was injured in a boating accident on the Tennessee River near Double Island in Decatur County on Saturday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said. The accident occurred around 6 p.m. Officers reported an incident involving a single vessel. A juvenile was injured and later...
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Abbeville Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer and More

Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident. During the investigation, Russell Eades Evans, 36 years old of Abbeville, Mississippi, was arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, and Felony Domestic Violence- Simple Assault (4th or greater).
ABBEVILLE, MS
WREG

1 dead, 3 injured in Holly Springs shooting

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead and three others were injured in a shooting Monday night in Holly Springs, Mississippi, authorities say. The Marshall County coroner says the shooting took place around 10:40 on Highway 178. Officers said the initial call was for an accident but found the vehicle shot several times when […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WAAY-TV

Lauderdale Co. Drug Task Force: Florence hotel heroin dealer arrested

Authorities have arrested a man they say was selling heroin from a Florence hotel room. Bradley Lenard Burt was arrested June 21, according to the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force. When he left the hotel, Colbert County Drug Task Force agents arrested in for outstanding warrants in that county. The...
FLORENCE, AL
WJTV 12

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

New Albany, MS – Multiple Injuries in Head-On Crash at MS-15 & CR 88

Local reports claim that 67-year-old Steven Beeneof of Conway, Arkansas was headed southbound in a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. Beeneof crashed head-on with an oncoming 2015 GMC Sierra operated by 62-year-old Willie Campbell of Holly Springs. There were several people injured, and one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
NEW ALBANY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies when motorcycle collides with farm truck

A Mississippi man died when his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle Saturday. Officials from the Tishomingo County Coroner’s Office report that Thomas Hobbs, 27, was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a farm truck Saturday afternoon. The crash happened six miles north of Iuka on Highway...
courieranywhere.com

Hardin County fun, fireworks and the Fourth of July

Locals and visitors alike will have plenty to do during the upcoming holiday weekend. The Fourth of July weekend would not be complete without fireworks. Hardin County’s show is on the Tennessee River in Saltillo on Monday, July 4, starting at dark, weather permitting. Due to scheduling conflicts and...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Family picnic and fireworks scheduled for July 4th at Ballard Park

TUPELO (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the event to celebrate America's independence in the All-America City. The family picnic event at Ballard Park starts at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4th, and will continue through the night, concluding with a fireworks display starting at 9:00 p.m.
TUPELO, MS

