US dollar retains dominance in 2022 while China's yuan gains share among global currency reserves

London’s top index bounced back as it was aided by strong performances for oil firms after the price of crude jumped on Monday.BP, Shell and Harbour Energy were among the leaders on the FTSE.There was also early positivity in the Asian markets and then Europe amid hopes the US could ease some Chinese tariffs.The FTSE 100 ended the day up 64 points, or 0.89%, at 7,232.65.“European futures were looking strong at the beginning of the day but the session has seen continental Europe edge back while oil prices keep supporting the FTSE 100,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at...

STOCKS ・ 4 HOURS AGO