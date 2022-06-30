ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US dollar retains dominance in 2022 while China's yuan gains share among global currency reserves

By Brian Evans
President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images
  • The US dollar is still the world's dominant currency, new IMF data showed Thursday.
  • The greenback's share of global currency reserves held steady at 59% in the first quarter.
  • The Chinese yuan and British pound gained share, while the Japanese yen and euro both declined.

