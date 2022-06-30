ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento weekend guide: Fourth of July parades, fireworks, baseball, more

By Noor Adatia
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

The month of June is coming to an end, and Independence Day is right around the corner.

After consistently hot temperatures last week , the capital region is expected to cool down this weekend. The high on July 4 isn’t expected to break 84 degrees in downtown Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Before celebrating the holiday, keep in mind the city’s rules , which outline timing restrictions and type of fireworks allowed. California only permits the use of “safe and sane” fireworks that stay on the ground.

Setting off illegal fireworks in the city and county could cost you up to $10,000 , depending on the number of times and location.

Here are what activities the Sacramento area has in store for the weekend of July 1 to July 4:

Friday

Catch a Shakespeare play

Threepenny Playhouse, 1721 25th St.

Local theater company, The Walking Shadow Players, is bringing the Shakespearean classic ‘Macbeth’ to the stage this weekend. The first show is Friday at 8 p.m. with performances until Sunday at various times. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Saturday

Cheer for the River Cats/Support minor league baseball

Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Ave, West Sacramento, California

Celebrate the Fourth by watching America’s favorite pastime — baseball. The Sacramento River Cats are playing the Reno Aces at the Sutter Health Park field in West Sac. Tickets are on sale online , starting at $31.

Watch a boat parade

1002 2nd Street, Sacramento

The Sacramento Yacht Club is holding a boat parade this Fourth of July and is inviting the public to watch decorated boats cruise down the Sacramento River. The boats begin their journey at 1 p.m. in West Sacramento and will pass along the Old Sacramento Waterfront at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Head bang at a heavy metal show

1600 Exposition Boulevard

West Coast heavy metal group Dokken is making a stop in Sacramento for their 2022 tour. The band, which was formed in 1978, will be performing at Rock & Brews restaurant from 7 to 10 p.m. Pre-sale for the show has ended, but general admission tickets are still on sale for $50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Go vintage shopping

730 K Street

Solomon’s Deli is hosting its monthly vintage pop-up shop this Sunday at 11 a.m. The midtown restaurant and store, which is an ode to Tower Records, features many local vendors selling vinyl.

Monday

Celebrate the Fourth

1000 La Sierra Drive

Arden Park is organizing a Fourth of July bike parade , which is open to walkers, bikers, cars and golf carts. You can register your vehicle for free online . After the parade, the park is hosting a festival with food, live music, raffle prizes and a kid zone. The park’s pool will also be free and open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch fireworks

West Sacramento’s outdoor beer garden, Drake’s: The Barn, is open for the Fourth and offers viewing space for the city’s fireworks. For kids 12 and over, admission is $12, and for adults 21 and over, the standard ticket price is $40, which includes one drink and food ticket. The “Red, White and Brew” party begins at 6 p.m. with a live DJ and silent disco.

The Sacramento area is also holding several other firework celebrations this weekend.

Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Sacramento area Fourth of July weekend

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
West Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
West Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

Sacramento power restored for over 3,800 SMUD customers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — SMUD is currently responding to a power outage affecting customers in Downtown Sacramento, South Natomas, and Land Park. As of 1:50 p.m. the power was restored to those affected areas. As of 1:08 p.m. 3,846 SMUD customers are without power. There is no further information at this time and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stray Iguana Found In Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Did you lose your lizard? That’s what the city is asking after a colorful iguana was found on the loose in Natomas. The iguana was discovered in the 1800 block of Golden Willow Avenue in Natomas, a residential neighborhood. The city is asking for the owner to come forward soon because Front Street Animal Shelter is not well-prepared to house the reptiles. Until the iguana’s owner comes forward, experienced iguana lovers who are able to foster it (and have the right setup) are asked to email jhuggins@cityofsacramento.org. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=410254637811317&set=a.228265246010258
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento River#Bike Parade#Independence Day#St Local#The Sacramento River Cats
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Sacramento nightclub

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - One person was killed and four injured in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, police said on Monday morning. Police said the shooting happened near 15th Street and L Street just after 2 a.m. The downtown area is near nightclubs and restaurants. The Sacramento Bee reported the shooting...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Reported Missing While Swimming In American River Near I-5 Bridge In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The rescue of a missing swimmer in the American River has turned into a recovery. The swimmer, a man, was last seen in the river around 5:30 p.m. near the Interstate 5 overpass and Discovery Park, according to a fire department tweet. A fire department spokesperson tells CBS13 that, after a search carried out by four fire engines, a boat, and a jet ski, the man’s body still hasn’t been found. Sacramento County park rangers have taken over the investigation and are discussing the next phase of the incident with the swimmer’s family. Authorities urge people who get in the river to stay close to shore and wear a life jacket. Water levels and currents may be stronger this weekend as flows have increased from the Folsom Dam. The Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Folsom Dam, said a small portion of the increased water is going to farms and cities downstream. But the majority of the higher flow is to help flush out salt water that is pushing up into the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The increased salinity threatens drinking water supplies and other environmental resources. While it has benefits, it means that swimmers and boaters need to be extra cautious.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
FOX40

Folsom Pro Rodeo sells out, thousands in attendance

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A long time tradition in Folsom returned for another year this Fourth of July weekend. Folsom Pro Rodeo had thousands of fans packed in the arena Saturday for non-stop action, fun, and excitement. Fans who attended Friday night said it was even busier. “Great experience! Good food, good drinks, and great […]
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

One Child Rescued, 3 Adults Missing In Sacramento River Near Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS13) – A child has been rescued and three adults are missing in the Sacramento River near Rio Vista. The Rio Vista Fire Department says, on Sunday, they received the report of three adults in the water near the Three Mile Slough Bridge. They responded to the incident and say the child has been rescued. The adults remain missing. Officials say they have transitioned the incident from a rescue to a recovery. The fire department says they are coordinating their efforts with the Coast Guard and other law enforcement personnel. No further information about the incident has been released.
RIO VISTA, CA
CBS News

Drag show near Sacramento disrupted, Proud Boys possibly involved

WOODLAND, Yolo County – A drag show in Yolo County near Sacramento was disrupted by a group making homophobic and transphobic remarks Thursday night, as the establishment also faced online threats for the event. The incident took place at Mojo's Lounge and Kitchen 428 restaurant in Woodland, a community...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

14K+
Followers
736
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy