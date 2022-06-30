Sacramento weekend guide: Fourth of July parades, fireworks, baseball, more

The month of June is coming to an end, and Independence Day is right around the corner.

After consistently hot temperatures last week , the capital region is expected to cool down this weekend. The high on July 4 isn’t expected to break 84 degrees in downtown Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service.

Before celebrating the holiday, keep in mind the city’s rules , which outline timing restrictions and type of fireworks allowed. California only permits the use of “safe and sane” fireworks that stay on the ground.

Setting off illegal fireworks in the city and county could cost you up to $10,000 , depending on the number of times and location.

Here are what activities the Sacramento area has in store for the weekend of July 1 to July 4:

Friday

Catch a Shakespeare play

Threepenny Playhouse, 1721 25th St.

Local theater company, The Walking Shadow Players, is bringing the Shakespearean classic ‘Macbeth’ to the stage this weekend. The first show is Friday at 8 p.m. with performances until Sunday at various times. Tickets are $15 online and $20 at the door.

Saturday

Cheer for the River Cats/Support minor league baseball

Sutter Health Park, 400 Ballpark Ave, West Sacramento, California

Celebrate the Fourth by watching America’s favorite pastime — baseball. The Sacramento River Cats are playing the Reno Aces at the Sutter Health Park field in West Sac. Tickets are on sale online , starting at $31.

Watch a boat parade

1002 2nd Street, Sacramento

The Sacramento Yacht Club is holding a boat parade this Fourth of July and is inviting the public to watch decorated boats cruise down the Sacramento River. The boats begin their journey at 1 p.m. in West Sacramento and will pass along the Old Sacramento Waterfront at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday

Head bang at a heavy metal show

1600 Exposition Boulevard

West Coast heavy metal group Dokken is making a stop in Sacramento for their 2022 tour. The band, which was formed in 1978, will be performing at Rock & Brews restaurant from 7 to 10 p.m. Pre-sale for the show has ended, but general admission tickets are still on sale for $50. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Go vintage shopping

730 K Street

Solomon’s Deli is hosting its monthly vintage pop-up shop this Sunday at 11 a.m. The midtown restaurant and store, which is an ode to Tower Records, features many local vendors selling vinyl.

Monday

Celebrate the Fourth

1000 La Sierra Drive

Arden Park is organizing a Fourth of July bike parade , which is open to walkers, bikers, cars and golf carts. You can register your vehicle for free online . After the parade, the park is hosting a festival with food, live music, raffle prizes and a kid zone. The park’s pool will also be free and open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Watch fireworks

West Sacramento’s outdoor beer garden, Drake’s: The Barn, is open for the Fourth and offers viewing space for the city’s fireworks. For kids 12 and over, admission is $12, and for adults 21 and over, the standard ticket price is $40, which includes one drink and food ticket. The “Red, White and Brew” party begins at 6 p.m. with a live DJ and silent disco.

The Sacramento area is also holding several other firework celebrations this weekend.

