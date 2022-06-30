ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helena, CA

Crews at scene of hazardous material spill in St. Helena, CAL FIRE says

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0gR2LIMO00 Firefighters are on the scene of a hazardous materials spill in St. Helena, CAL FIRE said Thursday morning.

Highway 29 is closed at Stice Lane to Whitehall Lane, officials say.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

