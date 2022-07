Okay, I'll admit it, I like ice cream. Cooling off with a tasty ice cream cone in the summer is a right of passage in Michigan. I can remember working hard as a kid to earn some extra money so I could ride my bike up to Dairy Korner in St. Joe and get some ice cream. Once in a while, I would get a slushy, but most of the time it was a soft-serve twist in a little baseball helmet. I wanted to collect all of the MLB teams. Soft-serve was par for the course for me growing up. We did have one place that served hand-dipped ice cream at the time, though. It was called Wilbur's.

