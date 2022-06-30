ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fires shots at apartment complex over car being towed, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Jabril Yates (scso)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In response to their car being towed, a man was arrested for firing shots.

On May 31, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault at the Gardenwood Apartments, which is in the 4700 block of Garden Grove Cove.

The caller told police that a man, later identified as Jabril Yates, was upset because his vehicle was towed from the parking lot.

Yates walked outside, turned around with a handgun, and fired 4 shots, according to an affidavit.

No one was injured.

The caller positively identified the suspect in a six-person lineup.

Jabril Yates has been arrested and charged with criminal attempt 2nd-degree murder, employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment firing into occupied habilitation.

Yates has a court date on Jul. 1.

