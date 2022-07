Sound Transit announcement. People celebrating Independence Day this year will be able to enjoy the convenience of extended hours of service on Link late that night. The last southbound 1 Line train from Northgate Station will leave at 1:42 a.m. and arrive at Angle Lake Station at 2:40 a.m. on the morning of July 5. The last northbound train from Angle Lake Station will leave at 1:41 a.m., arriving at Northgate Station at 2:38 a.m.

