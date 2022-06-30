ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blizzard Of Chaos, Part III: Cheyenne Dairy Queen Lobby Reopens After Two Years

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After more than two years of being closed, the popular Cheyenne Dairy Queen’s lobby has finally reopened, its owner told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. While a fast food restaurant reopening its lobby might not be interesting or newsworthy...

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Where to launch and watch fireworks this 4th of July

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As you have probably heard, fireworks are banned in all major cities of Wyoming this year. But, for firework lovers, there is good news. Safe launch sites, and firework displays are still happening on Monday. Here are a few:. Cheyenne:. From the Laramie County...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WYDOT to hold STIP meetings in July and August in Laramie, Albany & Carbon Counties

LARAMIE, Wyo. (RELEASE) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is scheduling its annual State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) meetings this summer. District 1, which encompasses parts of Laramie, Albany and Carbon Counties, has meetings scheduled later this month. The STIP outlines WYDOT’s construction project schedule over the next six...
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne firework shoot site location & information

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (MEDIA RELEASE) - From the Laramie County Sheriffs Office:. “As we come upon the Independence Day holiday, we want to encourage you to celebrate responsibly. Fireworks are legal in Laramie County as there is no fire ban in place. If you choose to set off fireworks, we encourage you to use the Fireworks Shoot Site located at 2275 W College Dr. between the hours of 8pm to midnight. In order to use the site, you must possess a pass or your receipt from Pyro City, Black Cat, Phantom or USA Fireworks and present it when you pull into the gate.
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Morning Show Interview: Meet Miss Wyoming USA and Miss Wyoming Teen USA

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Morgan McNally, Miss Wyoming USA, and Nora Steinke, Miss Wyoming Teen USA, spoke to Wyoming News Now on July 4, 2022. The two ladies were crowned on June 18th at Natrona County High School. McNally is from Casper, and Steinke is from Laramie. The ladies will serve the state of Wyoming as titleholders and go on to represent the state at Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
WYOMING STATE
shortgo.co

State Parks offers other Alternatives during Guernsey Silt Run

According to information provided by the Bureau of Reclamation, the annual Guernsey Reservoir silt run will begin the evening of July 5 and the boat ramps are expected to no longer be useable by July 9. Due to low water levels at Guernsey State Park during the time period, water...
GUERNSEY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Historic Cheyenne Hotel Bar & Restaurant Goes Up For Sale

A piece of Cheyenne's downtown nightlife that also remains an important part of its legendary history is up for sale to the public. The Historic Plains Hotel took to social media today to announce that their bar and restaurant is hitting the open market. The spot is located in the heart of downtown Cheyenne at 1600 Central Ave on the main floor of the hotel, which happens to sit just across the street from the historic Cheyenne Depot Plaza.
CHEYENNE, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Black bear rescued from power pole

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted an unusual rescue recently after a black bear scaled an electrical pole. Wheatland Wildlife Biologist Keaton Weber darted and relocated a two-year-old female black bear that had climbed up an electrical pole near Cheyenne. Personnel with Black Hills Energy...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (6/23/22–6/29/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
coloradoexpression.com

Go North to Southern Wyoming

Living most of my life in Colorado’s Front Range, I was a bit arrogant. Why go elsewhere to hike, ski or snowshoe when we live here in paradise? And why go north to Wyoming? Was there anything there? I imagined it as a rather barren state full of desolate prairie and little else (other than Yellowstone).
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Colorado fire near Wyoming border 40% contained, approximately 150 acres in size

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lightning-caused wildfire in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border has spread to around 150 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are reporting. Named the Halligan Fire by emergency crews, the blaze — located near the Halligan Reservoir in northern Larimer County, Colorado —...
K2 Radio

UPDATE: Flash Flood Emergency Issued for Lingle Area Due to Canal Breach

Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
LINGLE, WY
shortgo.co

Board of Public Utilities Reminds Customers to Follow the 2022 Summer Watering Schedule

As temperatures are on the rise again, the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) would like to remind customers of the 2022 summer watering schedule. From May 1 to September 1, watering lawns, gardens, and flower beds between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. is prohibited. Customers may water lawns up to three days per week in the mornings or evenings that are most convenient. To avoid water waste, customers are encouraged not to water during high winds and/or rainstorms. Wasting water, such as allowing water to run down the street, is also prohibited.
CHEYENNE, WY
Estes Park Trail Gazette

VIDEO: Hallett Peak rockslide in Rocky Mountain National Park on June 28, 2022

This video was captured by fisherman Ryan Albert of Loveland. Albert described the event as, “the mother of all slides.”. “We thought it was just thunder at first but I spend enough time up there to determine pretty quickly that it was rock falling,” Albert said. “There were a lot of smaller slides before the big one. Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to catch it.”
LOVELAND, CO
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Sheriff’s Race Online Poll Ends In Near Tie

If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Laramie Police Arrest California Man for Murder

Laramie police say they have arrested a 29-year-old California man for murder in connection with a missing person's case. Lt. Ryan Thompson says officers began investigating the case around 7:43 p.m. Monday and subsequently arrested Hunter O. Fulton for second-degree murder and mutilation of dead bodies. Police did not say...
LARAMIE, WY

