Northport, NY

It's back: Menacing hawk in Northport eyed in 2 attacks in 24 hours

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA red-tailed hawk is being blamed for more attacks in Northport. According to Northport Chief of Police Chris Hughes, the menacing hawk is back and attacked two people on Wednesday. The principal of the Weekday Nursery School located at a church in Northport tells News 12 the attacks happened...

Northport, NY
Chris Hughes
