ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

America’s nuke waste chief: 2 MIT degrees, ‘genderfluid,’ role plays dogs

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Sam Brinton is America’s new nuclear waste chief. Called an accomplished expert in the area, Brinton has two degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and worked up in the industry to become a leading voice on the highly technical issue. In announcing finally moving...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Examiner

American flags, born in the USA

CHARLESTON, South Carolina — Inside the Allegiance Flag Company’s facilities, it is hard not to notice that the employees making the flags reflect the beauty and diversity that has always been the promise and purpose of our country. They use their skills to make American flags in America, perfectly encapsulating the three young owners' mission in starting this company.
CHARLESTON, SC
Washington Examiner

America is great because she is ever more perfect

For nearly a decade, Americans have been subjected to an intense propaganda campaign against their country. They have been bludgeoned with the message that America is an evil place — uniquely, irredeemably, and hopelessly racist. The propaganda suggests that not only is it necessary to abolish the Constitution and dismantle this nation's institutions but that even this would not be enough to make America a great or even a good country.
POLITICS
NBC News

America's gun culture is unique. My photographs can help explain why.

Today, America celebrates the Fourth of July, one of its seminal holidays. It is a day to meditate on patriotism and liberty and freedom — who has it, and how it can or should (or should not) be limited. What does freedom cost, and when is the price too high? Nowhere are these questions quite so acutely felt or divisively held then in the context of America’s gun culture.
FESTIVAL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Examiner

Incoherence in the war on Big Tech

[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how the push to break up Big Tech can contradict itself.]. The bipartisan and multinational attack on U.S. tech companies has become incoherent. It always had weak intellectual foundations, which is why arguments against Big Tech firms are long on mantras about them being gigantic and bad , ad hominem attacks , and fearmongering . Now the arguments have become contradictory.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Stop whining, people — you live in history’s greatest nation

On this Independence Day , a Gallup poll found a record-low 38% of respondents feel “extremely proud” to be American . Forgive me for wanting to grab the other 62% by their lapels and scream, “What is wrong with you people?!” — with, perhaps, a few expletives as well.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

‘Too busy enjoying the freedom’: DeSantis team scoffs at Newsom ad

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) team is scoffing at Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) Independence Day ad that encourages Florida residents to move out west to his state. Dave Abrams, a spokesman for DeSantis’s reelection campaign, said that Florida voters are not likely impressed by Newsom’s handling of California.
FLORIDA STATE
nextbigfuture.com

Billionaires Put $2 Billion into Commonwealth Fusion Systems

Commonwealth Fusion Systems and MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center (PSFC) have demonstrated a magnet with a record-breaking 20 Tesla magnetic field. This is the core technology that they planned to create. They now have to mass produce it at ten times lower cost and assemble it into a net energy gain system by 2025. They have $1.8 billion in recent funding from Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Richard Branson and many other funds and investors. They previously had gotten over $200 million so they now have total funding over $2 billion. The 20-Tesla magnets will make the Commonwealth Fusion reactor 40 times smaller than the ITER tokamak reactor which will use 11-tesla magnets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Playing#Mit#Department Of Energy#Nuclear Waste#United States#The Energy Department
TheConversationAU

How Australia's gig workers may remain contractors under Labor's reforms

Uber Australia’s historic agreement with the Transport Workers’ Union, on the need to regulate the gig economy, is the first step in fundamental reform of gig work. It suggests the direction the Albanese government will to take to deliver better conditions for gig workers. The “statement of principles” agreed to between Uber and the union supports “regulatory certainty for platforms” and “minimum benefits and standards for platform workers who aren’t engaged as employees”. It does not agree that gig workers should be classified as employees instead of independent contractors. ...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Hard Right rising

The following is a fictional example of a cable sent from an allied European nation's intelligence service chief of station in Washington to the headquarters. It reflects the analysis of the country’s senior-most intelligence officer on the scene, based on all source reporting over time. Such products are routinely produced by all intelligence services around the world and are often passed to senior-level decision-makers, including presidents and prime ministers. I have written such cables as a CIA officer, with one American president having had a grand time trying to pronounce my last name in the Oval Office. CIA officers often pride themselves as some of the smartest observers of local politics in any given country, given the agency's requirement to hit the streets and obtain ground truth reporting. This ethos would be no different from that of our allies serving in Washington, reporting on our own political machinations.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The experiment advances

Can you still love America, even when you hate her?. Yes, you can. This the Fourth of July. America is still great, even if you’re mad about everything. Caitlin Flanagan, a writer at the Atlantic I admire, tweeted on Tuesday. "Well, looks like the Experiment is winding down. Never let anyone shame you for having been an American. This was the country that created the free world."
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

On this July Fourth, the American dream is alive and well

Can we remain hopeful about the future of our nation on the Fourth of July? Can we remain hopeful when we have witnessed multiple shootings in the last two months, extremely high inflation with fears of a coming recession, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and even more extreme polarization following the overturning of Roe v. Wade?
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

Flashback: Biden's July Fourth message drastically different than year ago

President Joe Biden will spend Independence Day staring down arguably his toughest challenge since entering the White House. Historic inflation, coupled with months of legislative setbacks, has saddled the president with his worst approval ratings since entering office. Meanwhile, midterm voters consistently rank the economy as their top priority, and with the looming prospect of losing control of Congress, the White House's messaging sounds totally different than one year prior.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris appears to compare Roe ruling to legacy of slavery

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to draw a connection between the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade the legacy of slavery over the weekend. Harris made the comparison while participating in a fireside conversation Saturday afternoon with actress Keke Palmer at the Essence Festival, one of the nation's largest African American cultural gatherings which took place in New Orleans. While speaking to the crowd, the vice president argued that the high court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization served as an example of the United States "trying to claim ownership over human bodies."
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Energy Secretary Granholm Violated Ethics Law, Watchdog Says

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated a law that limits the political participation and speech of federal employees during an interview in late 2021, a government watchdog said. The Hatch Act of 1939 limits the political campaigning activities of federal employees, except the president and vice president. Granholm's remarks made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Most still feel ‘American dream’ is reachable

Inflation, high gas prices, and the liberal media’s bad-mouthing of the United States be damned — most still believe the American dream is alive and well and reachable. Timed for Independence Day, a new survey provided to Secrets found that half believe they’re on their way to achieving the American dream, and 30% said they’ve grabbed the brass ring.
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

This Fourth of July, reject wokeism and embrace patriotism

As people gather with family and friends to celebrate America’s 246th birthday, prepare to enjoy your hot dog with a side of propaganda. In recent years, Fourth of July festivities have turned into an opportunity for woke activists to air their grievances against our country. It’d be tempting to ignore them. But the truth is, their anti-American agenda is real and damaging. The public must reject this effort to turn everyone against our own country and each other.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

American pride has been lost

It appears gay and transgender activists have a lot more pride than Americans do. They just celebrated an entire "Pride Month." As the Fourth of July approaches, it seems more than ever that American patriotism is lost. In 2021, just 84% of the country even celebrated the Fourth of July....
SOCIETY
Kiplinger

Hydrogen Stocks: Unstable, But Potentially Explosive, Too

The future is clean energy, or so the International Energy Agency (IEA) hopes. The autonomous, Paris-based intergovernmental organization set a goal of a net-zero economy by 2050, meaning that all greenhouse gasses produced by human activity will be negated through reduced emissions and other activities that absorb carbon dioxide. If...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

China denies NASA allegation that it wants to take over the moon

China denied an allegation from NASA's chief that the communist nation might seek to "take over" the moon for its military. Chinese officials called the accusation an irresponsible smear, according to a report, and said it has always sought to foster a community of nations in space. The communist nation...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy