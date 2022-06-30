Democrats drag Biden over reports of McConnell federal judge confirmation deal

P resident Joe Biden plans to nominate a lawyer who has represented anti-abortion cases to a federal judgeship in Kentucky as part of a deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), according to multiple reports.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade through its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization . The Louisville Courier-Journal reported that Biden will nominate Chad Meredith, an attorney who was previously Kentucky’s solicitor general and represented some state officials in their efforts to restrict abortion in the state. The nomination seems to be a deal struck between Biden and McConnell (R-KY), who will then pledge to not stall other federal nominations by the White House. McConnell’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Such arrangements are not uncommon; then-President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis was the result of negotiations with Michigan Democratic Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow.

Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) told the Courier-Journal he opposes nominating Meredith and argued there is no vacancy for the role.

“Given that a judicial position isn’t currently open on the Eastern District Court, it’s clear that this is part of some larger deal on judicial nominations between the president and Mitch McConnell,” Yarmuth said.

Yarmuth’s office told the Hill that White House staff informed the lawmaker of Biden’s intent to nominate Meredith.

The report sparked anger among some liberals, who have criticized Biden’s response following the Dobbs ruling as inadequate. Biden called on Thursday for changes to Senate rules that would allow Senate Democrats to pass abortion rights legislation without meeting the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Charles Booker, a Democratic candidate for Senate in Kentucky who is running against Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), likened the reported arrangement to “making a deal with the devil” in a tweet.



“At a time when we are fighting to protect human rights, this is a complete slap in the face,” he wrote. “This is some bulls***.”