Havelock, NC

Cherry Point 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing welcomes new leader

By Kimberly Wooten, U.S. Department of Defense
 4 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – MCAS Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing had a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

Maj. General Michael Cederholm relinquished his command of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing to Major General Scott Benedict.

Maj. General Michael Cederholm (U.S. Military photo)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced in May that Cederholm will be appointed to the grade of lieutenant general, with the assignment as deputy commandant, aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

Scott last served as the Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy for U.S. Central Command.

Hedgepeth off ventilator, showing slow signs of progress

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some of the best news regarding the recovery of the Beaufort County Emergency Services director came on Sunday from his family. In the latest post to the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page, the family of Carnie Hedgepeth said early Monday he has been taken off the ventilator since Sunday. Though he is still in a comatose state, it’s another sign of good news in the slow recovery process following a motorcycle crash with a vehicle that happened in June.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Record BBQ event gets historic marker in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, […]
NEW BERN, NC
Smoke impacts remain minimal from Hyde Co. fire

PONZER, N.C. – The N.C. Forest Service reports success at containing and putting out the Hyde County fire that’s been burning for weeks. In a media release, crews say they have been able to hold the Ferebee Road Fire to 1,938 acres for the duration of a week. Fire containment is at 55% as the fire […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Independence Day festivities abound along Outer Banks

There are a variety of 4th of July events taking place throughout Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties this weekend to celebrate our nation’s independence. Check out one or many!. Currituck County:. Monday, July 4: Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism is hosting the annual Independence Day Celebration at...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC
Washington, NC
Havelock, NC
Havelock, NC
Washington State
newbernmagazine.com

A Mighty Port on the Neuse River

At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernmagazine.com

This Month in New Bern History

During our 2nd New Bern Historical Society History Quest this year, we asked the children what historic destination they liked the best. The overwhelming response was “the clock.” What is this unique clock that has been a beloved part of the New Bern downtown landscape for over a century and turns one hundred and two years old this month?
NEW BERN, NC
#Marines#Aircraft#Defense#Headquarters#U S Marine Corps#Nexstar Media Inc
Hedgepeth ‘continues to make progress’ after crash

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County emergency services director who was involved in a serious crash in June “continues to make progress towards removal from the ventilator,” his family said in a post to Facebook on Friday. On the Arthur Christian Church Facebook page was posted the following update: “Carnie continues to […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Smoke from Hyde Co. fire expected to continue into weekend

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. Forest Service officials said smoke from the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County will continue to impact the area over the July 4th weekend. Officials said in the latest media release on Friday the fire was still 44% contained and was held to 1,938 areas impacted, the same numbers as […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police chief announces resignation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville police chief has announced his resignation after nearly seven years on the job. Chief Mark Holtzman made the announcement Friday. His last day on the job will be July 29. Deputy Chief Ted Sauls will assume the role of Interim Police Chief. “I want...
GREENVILLE, NC
Living Local: Oriental and the 42nd Croaker Festival

WNCT's Angie Quezada kicks off our month-long "Living Local" series with her visit to Oriental in Pamlico County. She has more on what makes the town special and the 42nd Croaker Festival, which kicked off Friday and continues Saturday.
ORIENTAL, NC
Hyde Co. fire now 55% contained, smoke impact lessens

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with the N.C. Forest Service say more progress has been made against the fire in Hyde County. The Ferebee Road Fire is now 55% contained with lines around the fire continuing to hold the area to 1,938 acres, officials said. Winds from the south due to incoming storms were also expected to help minimize smoke impacts and improve visibility.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Alderman Uses Inflammatory Rhetoric in Attempt to Silence Local Journalist

I think it’s important that the public be made aware that since I began reporting on local government last year, Alderman of Ward 1 Sabrina Bengel has made personal grievances against me that has incited subsequent intimidation, threatening mine and my family’s well-being. This behavior is unacceptable by an elected official responsible for serving the citizens of New Bern.
NEW BERN, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Small Town Has Most Affordable Beach Houses in the U.S.

One thing we love about the summer is a weekend on the beach. Finding a great beach house can be a hassle sometimes, but what about purchasing one of your own? Whether or not you want one for the family or to rent out, lucky for you North Carolina is the perfect place to get one.
TRAVEL
progressivegrocer.com

Lidl’s 1st Baltimore Store Set to Open July 13

Lidl US will hold the grand opening of its newest store – and first in the city of Baltimore – at the Northwood Commons shopping center on Wednesday, July 13. On that date, local leaders will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:40 a.m. The store, located at 1500 Havenwood Road, will operate daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Lidl first revealed that it would build a Baltimore store back in 2019.
BALTIMORE, MD
Episode 37: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
