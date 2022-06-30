ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Strapped for cash? Here are eight cheap things to do to slow your skin’s aging

By Dr. Leslie Baumann
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jURLE_0gR2GPtw00

There is so much pressure to look good, which is especially distressing during this time of high inflation and lower stock prices.

Every day, we hear about new products and procedures to slow aging. Last week, a patient came in with a $1,200 skin cream!

I know many people feel that they are missing out when they cannot afford these expensive creams and procedures. However, many of them are hype and not necessary.

Here are some inexpensive things you can do to look your best without spending lots of money:

Wear SPF every day. Sun exposure is the biggest cause of accelerated skin aging. Protect your skin with daily SPF, even if indoors.

▪ Use a retinol of at least 2x or 0.02% every night. Retinol helps to increase collagen and cell turnover. Slowly increase the strength of your retinol over time so your skin has time to acclimate to this ingredient.

▪ Take 500mg of vitamin C twice a day. Vitamin C plays an important role in collagen synthesis.

▪ Take coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) 200 to 400 IUs in the morning. This powerful antioxidant helps to increase cellular energy so that cells can repair themselves.

▪ Get 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Your skin repairs itself while you sleep, so getting enough good-quality sleep each night is important to maintain excellent skin health.

▪ Exercise daily. Exercise promotes blood flow to the skin, which provides many anti-aging and skin-rejuvenating benefits. If you are exercising outside, be sure to wear water-resistant SPF.

▪ Consider intermittent fasting. Recent data shows that intermittent fasting may slow aging by triggering cellular repair, decreasing inflammation and balancing hormones.

▪ Reduce stress. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can wreak havoc on your skin and accelerate the aging process. Take steps to reduce and better manage stress such as practicing breathing exercises, doing yoga or spending more time outdoors.

How to save on anti-aging treatments

If you are going to splurge on anti-aging skin treatments, botulinum toxin injections like Dysport, Xeomin and Jeauveau are cheaper than Botox and work just the same.

Whether you spend $20 on a skin cream or $1,200, it is a waste of money if it is not right for your Baumann Skin Type. Take the free quiz at SkinTypeSolutioons.com and see what brands and products are best for your skin and budget.

Bottom line

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get and maintain great skin, but you do need to choose the right products for your skin type. Following a consistent skincare regimen for your skin type and adopting some of the lifestyle habits listed above can help you get great skin without breaking the bank.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q51tS_0gR2GPtw00
Dr. Leslie Baumann Miami

To stay in the know about the latest skincare research and ingredients, follow Baumann Cosmetic on YouTube or @BaumannCosmetic on Instagram or Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Skin Aging#Skin Repair#Skin Type
Vogue

Haircare Over 50: How To Get Thicker, Healthier Strands According To The Pros

Thanks in no small part to the famous women who’ve gone grey (and made it a cultural phenomenon, no less), haircare for women over 50 has never been more top of mind. Between advancing science and the beauty industry recognising it needs to cater to the needs of ageing hair, it’s a fruitful time to examine how you can nurture the thickness and texture of your strands through ageing, radical hormonal shifts, periods of high stress, and beyond. Addressing haircare for women over 50, here three experts break down what happens to hair as it ages and what you can do to make it more resilient for fuller, softer, and shinier lengths.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

So This Is The Reason Your Foundation Is Pilling — What To Do About It

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Have you ever seen your foundation pill or flake right off the skin almost instantly upon application? Or maybe you've broken a sweat only to watch your makeup drip off your face in beads. While you may at first assume your foundation is faulty in itself, that's not always the case.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

Do Collagen Supplements Even Work? A Holistic Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Collagen supplementation is a burgeoning area of research, which means it comes with a truckload of clashing opinions. Some say collagen is simply not worth the hype; others swear it's the only thing that helped their skin appear smooth and plump.* Both camps remain loyal to their position, but Anthony Youn, M.D., is here to put the debate to bed.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Miami Herald

Inspector found rodents and roaches at a ‘major food distributor’ in Broward

Dead rodents, dead roaches and food on the floor caused the Weston facility of a food distributor to fail state inspection last Tuesday, June 28. The Florida Department of Agriculture classifies KeHE Distributors, 3225 Meridian Pkwy., as a “major food distributor,” which is in line with KeHE’s website declaration that “as one of the largest natural & organic, fresh, and specialty food distributors in the nation, we are on a mission to serve and feed America.”
WESTON, FL
WebMD

You've Got to Move It, Move It...

I think we all know and understand that exercise is a good thing. The question then becomes "what does exercise look like when you have ankylosing spondylitis?" This is where things can look different for different people. The first thing you should do is check with your doctor. It is important to find out if you have restrictions. I have some restrictions since I have had both of my hips replaced.
WORKOUTS
shefinds

The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA

Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizing makeup can transform your appearance and make you feel more confident—when used correctly, it can even take years off of your face! However, just as the right products can make you look younger than ever, the wrong products could age you instantly. And if you want to avoid drawing attention to signs of aging, professional artists say there’s one type of makeup in particular you should avoid: anything shimmery.
MAKEUP
Miami Herald

Daniel Castano steady again as Miami Marlins beat Nationals to take season series

Daniel Castano doesn’t fit the profile of the prototypical starting pitcher seen in MLB today. His fastball isn’t overpowering, averaging around 91 mph. He’s a crafty lefty, a 27-year-old who spent the past two seasons going up and down between the majors and Triple A when the Miami Marlins needed a spot starter or someone who could serve as a long reliever out of the bullpen.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
10K+
Followers
934
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy