Strapped for cash? Here are eight cheap things to do to slow your skin’s aging

There is so much pressure to look good, which is especially distressing during this time of high inflation and lower stock prices.

Every day, we hear about new products and procedures to slow aging. Last week, a patient came in with a $1,200 skin cream!

I know many people feel that they are missing out when they cannot afford these expensive creams and procedures. However, many of them are hype and not necessary.

Here are some inexpensive things you can do to look your best without spending lots of money:

▪ Wear SPF every day. Sun exposure is the biggest cause of accelerated skin aging. Protect your skin with daily SPF, even if indoors.

▪ Use a retinol of at least 2x or 0.02% every night. Retinol helps to increase collagen and cell turnover. Slowly increase the strength of your retinol over time so your skin has time to acclimate to this ingredient.

▪ Take 500mg of vitamin C twice a day. Vitamin C plays an important role in collagen synthesis.

▪ Take coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) 200 to 400 IUs in the morning. This powerful antioxidant helps to increase cellular energy so that cells can repair themselves.

▪ Get 7 to 8 hours of sleep. Your skin repairs itself while you sleep, so getting enough good-quality sleep each night is important to maintain excellent skin health.

▪ Exercise daily. Exercise promotes blood flow to the skin, which provides many anti-aging and skin-rejuvenating benefits. If you are exercising outside, be sure to wear water-resistant SPF.

▪ Consider intermittent fasting. Recent data shows that intermittent fasting may slow aging by triggering cellular repair, decreasing inflammation and balancing hormones.

▪ Reduce stress. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can wreak havoc on your skin and accelerate the aging process. Take steps to reduce and better manage stress such as practicing breathing exercises, doing yoga or spending more time outdoors.

How to save on anti-aging treatments

If you are going to splurge on anti-aging skin treatments, botulinum toxin injections like Dysport, Xeomin and Jeauveau are cheaper than Botox and work just the same.

Whether you spend $20 on a skin cream or $1,200, it is a waste of money if it is not right for your Baumann Skin Type. Take the free quiz at SkinTypeSolutioons.com and see what brands and products are best for your skin and budget.

Bottom line

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to get and maintain great skin, but you do need to choose the right products for your skin type. Following a consistent skincare regimen for your skin type and adopting some of the lifestyle habits listed above can help you get great skin without breaking the bank.

Dr. Leslie Baumann Miami

Dr. Leslie Baumann Miami