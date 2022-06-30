ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England’s hopes of rare home Test victory dashed by bad weather at Taunton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGjGK_0gR2GDYS00

England’s hopes of securing a first home women’s Test victory since 2005 were dashed when the rain brought a premature end to the LV= Insurance Test against South Africa at Taunton.

Play was eventually called off after four rain delays in the match with South Africa on 181 for five, a lead of 48 over England’s first-innings total of 417 for eight declared.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points on the final day.

Marizanne Kapp started where she left off in the first innings with an unbeaten 43, while Tumi Sekhukhune played a masterful innings at nightwatcher, scoring 33 from 134 balls.

Stat of the day

Before the Test match Tumi Sekhukhune had scored 24 runs in all international cricket

We want five

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hu3Q0_0gR2GDYS00
The rain brought the game at Taunton to a premature end (Nigel French/PA) (PA Wire)

The rain-affected match has yet again raised the demand for five-day women’s Test cricket, with the last result in all Tests across the world coming in 2014. This game at Taunton and the one last summer against India at Bristol have both ended as draws due to the weather.

What’s next for England?

Heather Knight will immediately look to the white-ball series against South Africa, with no future Test matches yet confirmed, although there is expected to be one during next summer’s Ashes series. England then have a white-ball series against India later in the summer and the Commonwealth Games in July.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alex Lees: England have ultimate belief they can complete chase against India

Alex Lees claimed England’s “ultimate belief” in each other helped drive them towards a history-making chase against India at Edgbaston. England have already pulled off some superb fourth-innings efforts this summer, thriving in the heat of battle to pull in targets of 277, 299 and 296 against New Zealand, but if everything goes to plan on day five at Edgbaston they will have set a new high watermark.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marizanne Kapp
Person
Tumi Sekhukhune
newschain

Edgbaston officials to investigate allegations of racist abuse among crowd

An investigation is to be launched into allegations of racist abuse among the crowd on day four of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston. Officials at the Birmingham venue have vowed to look into social media claims, highlighted by former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq, of discriminatory language by spectators on Monday.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Taunton#The Lv Insurance Test#Bristol
newschain

England make quick inroads into record chase against India

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley shared a brilliant century stand as England set about a record chase of 378 in the series-deciding Edgbaston Test against India. England’s best ever fourth-innings pursuit of 359 came three years ago when Ben Stokes produced his Ashes miracle at Headingley, but their openers carved off a huge chunk of that task on the fourth afternoon as the home side took tea on 107 for one.
SPORTS
newschain

Premier League and Championship clubs given green light over safe standing areas

All clubs in the top two tiers of English football can apply to operate licensed safe standing areas next season, the Government has said. Cardiff, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham took part in a safe standing pilot in the second half of last season and Brentford, QPR and Wolves will now join those clubs in offering designated areas for home and away fans from the start of the 2022-23 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

How Man City signings in £40m-60m range have fared as Kalvin Phillips joins list

Kalvin Phillips has joined Manchester City for £45million as Pep Guardiola continues to make the most of that price bracket. While fees of £70m, £80m and even £100m are increasingly commonplace at the top level, with Jack Grealish a rare excursion into that market for City, Guardiola and his recruitment team have generally preferred to shop in the £40m-60m range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘Hidden’ Asian talent gets chance to shine – PFA’s Riz Rehman

Riz Rehman has welcomed the response to a Professional Footballers’ Association initiative to create support networks for Asian players in the domestic game. Rehman, the PFA’s player inclusion executive, oversees the Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme (AIMS) project which is designed to encourage Asian youngsters as they attempt to make their way in the sport.
WORLD
newschain

Torquator Tasso poised for King George, ground permitting

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Torquator Tasso could head for Ascot next after returning to form at Hamburg at the weekend. The chestnut, who is trained in Germany by Marcel Weiss, was a shock winner of the prestigious ParisLongchamp contest last season when prevailing by three-quarters of a length as a rank outsider among the field of 14.
ANIMALS
newschain

Hooker Dewi Lake confident Wales can bounce back against South Africa

Dewi Lake has underlined Wales’ fierce belief that they can overturn a Test series deficit and make history in South Africa. Wales face the Springboks in Bloemfontein next Saturday after suffering an agonising 32-29 series-opening defeat. Hooker Lake’s late try hauled Wales level as they chased a first victory...
RUGBY
newschain

Callum McGregor pleased to see key duo return and new faces in Celtic squad

Celtic captain Callum McGregor hailed the club’s early summer transfer business as he prepared for their pre-season bonding session in Austria. The Scottish champions jetted off with two of their key title-winning squad, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Jota, signed on permanent deals following impressive loan campaigns. Argentinian left-back Alexandro Bernabei...
SOCCER
newschain

Royal Ascot winners poised to clash in July Cup

Perfect Power heads 16 contenders for Saturday’s Darley July Cup as he seeks to follow up his Royal Ascot success with glory at Newmarket. Richard Fahey’s charge bounced back from 2000 Guineas disappointment with a decisive length-and-a-quarter victory in the Commonwealth Cup and leads the ante-post market as he prepares to take on older horses for the first time in the six-furlong Group One feature.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy