BOSTON – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of the Massachusetts Teachers Association in her campaign for state representative. “We are proud to recommend Margareth Shepard to represent the 6th Middlesex District,” said Massachusetts Teacher Association President Merrie Najimy. “Margareth is a strong advocate for working families in Framingham, and she is a leader in advancing social and racial Justice-particularly for immigrants, women and children. We can rely on Margareth to be a public education champion on Beacon Hill.”

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO