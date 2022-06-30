Carolina Hurricanes to play six NHL preseason games in 2022. Here’s who they’ll face

The Carolina Hurricanes have scheduled six preseason games before the 2022-23 season, beginning with a home game Sept. 27 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Canes announced Thursday they would face Tampa Bay twice, the Florida Panthers twice and have single games against Columbus and Buffalo.

The Canes, the Metropolitan Division champions last season, will play at Tampa Bay on Sept. 28, then go to Florida for a Sept. 29 game against the Panthers and new coach Paul Maurice.

Preseason schedule

Sept. 27 – Tampa Bay, PNC Arena, 7 pm.

Sept. 28 – at Tampa Bay, Amalie Arena, 7 pm

Sept. 29 – at Florida, FLA Live Arena, 7 pm.

Oct. 1 – Florida, PNC Arena, 1 pm

Oct. 3 – Columbus, PNC Arena, 7 pm

Oct. 4 – at Buffalo, KeyBank Center, 7 pm