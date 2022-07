Australia is heading for its third Omicron wave in the coming weeks, as BA.4 and BA.5 become the dominant COVID strains. BA.4 and BA.5 are more infectious than previous COVID variants and subvariants, and are better able to evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections. So we’re likely to see a rise in case numbers. So what are BA.4 and BA.5? And what can we expect in this next phase of the pandemic? How did it start? BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 Omicron started off as three subvariants (that is, a group of viruses from the same parent virus), all appearing in late...

