French-American Foundation announces 2022 ‘Young Leaders’

The French-American Foundation on Friday announced this year’s class of Young Leaders, which includes academics, researchers, policy advisers, entrepreneurs and military officers.

Since 1981, the program has brought together “vibrant” classes of French and American professionals to foster collaboration between France and the United States, according to the foundation.

Alumni include former President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The Young Leaders program stands out because it is singularly focused on building relationships between our participants,” Caroline Naralasetty, the foundation’s president, said in a statement to The Hill.

“The Foundation firmly believes that by bringing high-potential young people together for intensive debate and discussion, we can help lay the groundwork for continued collaboration between our two countries.”

Young Leaders participate in a two-year program with an annual seminar that alternates between France and the United States. This year’s program will be in Austin, Texas, in October with a focus on “Entrepreneurship and the Innovation Economy.”

The selection of 24 Young Leaders this year adds to a growing list of more than 500 alumni over four decades.

“The Young Leaders alumni reflect the values and the mission of the program itself: a hunger to embrace risk and new challenges, a commitment to excellence, and a desire to give back to their communities and society at large,” Naralasetty said. “We could not be prouder not only of their accomplishments, but of who they are as citizens and leaders.”

Naralasetty pointed to “the global upheaval” of the past few years and the war in Ukraine as evidence the relationship between France and the United States “remains essential for maintaining peace and security not only in Europe, but around the world.”

“The links between France and the U.S. continue to multiply, whether it be through diplomacy, military cooperation, business and finance, science, the high tech industry or the arts,” Naralasetty said. “The French-American Foundation exists to help support and nurture these diverse ties at the highest level.”

The 2022 U.S. Young Leaders are:

Molly Claflin, chief counsel for investigations, House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

RaShelle Davis, senior policy adviser, Office of Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.)

Camille François, global director for trust and safety, Niantic

Patrick Graham, department chair and associate professor, Rochester Institute of Technology

Kathryn Harrison, CEO, MAGPIE

Emily Horne, former spokesperson and senior director for press and communications, National Security Council

Seth Johnston, lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army

Emmanuel Straschnov, Co-CEO and founder, Bubble

Emerita Torres, vice president of policy, research and advocacy, Community Service Society of New York

Omar Woodard, vice president of solutions, Results for America

The 2022 French Young Leaders are:

Richard Adenot, computer graphics supervisor, Illumination Studios Paris

Sebastian Ayton, managing director, head of FICC, Goldman Sachs Paris

Sofiane Bendifallah, associate professor of gynecology and obstetrics, Faculty of Medicine Sorbonne University

Claire Biot, vice president, life sciences and health care industry, Dassault Systèmes

Vincent Dillies, lieutenant colonel, French Army

Victor Carreau, co-founder and CEO, Comet

Raphaëlle d’Ornano, founder and president, D’Ornano + Co.

Charles Gorintin, co-founder and CTO, Alan

Batoul Hassoun, CEO, The Salmon Consulting (Havas group), CEO, 21st Century Club

Alexandra Jousset, filmmaker and producer, CAPA Press

Laura Létourneau, co-head, French Digital Health Delegation for the Ministry of Health

Paolin Pascot, co-founder and CEO, Agriconomie

Séverine Schrameck, partner, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Ambre Soubiran, founder and CEO, Kaiko