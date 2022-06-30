ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

This Bethenny Frankel-Approved Tinted Moisturizer Gives a Perfect 'Natural Look' & Protects from Sun Damage

By Olivia Harvey
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1FAy_0gR2CYzJ00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Bethenny Frankel has done the hard work, now she wants us to reap the rewards. In an April TikTok , Frankel tells us to “run, don’t walk” to buy the ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint because it’s a “good tinted moisturizer” and there’s a shade for everyone.

“I’ve tried it all,” Frankel said in her video. “These are items you should buy.”

ILIA’s skin tint is packed with SPF 40 protection and fuses skincare, makeup, and sun protection all in one formula. It’s lightweight, available in 30 shades, and will leave your skin looking like skin, so it’s great for those who prefer a natural look all year round.

Hyaluronic acid, plant-based squalane, and niacinamide work together to improve your bare skin and creates a natural barrier to keep hydration in throughout the day. It’s also fragrance-free, silicone-free, oil-free, and non-comedogenic, so it’s A-OK formula for sensitive skin.

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Buy Now

$48


Buy now

Sign Up

And Frankel isn’t the only one who loves the ILIA skin tint. Based on over 8,000 reviews on the ILIA website, the Super Serum Skin Tint has an overall 4.5 rating, with so many people saying it leaves their skin feeling dewy, hydrated, even, and it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing makeup.

“I’m a skin care junkie but hate wearing make-up,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “I hate the feel of foundation on my face and prefer a natural look. This skin tint is awesome!! Hides imperfections, gives an amazing glow, is weightless, AND has skin care and SPF in it!!! … BTW I’m 68 yrs old and it’s VERY hard to find make-up that doesn’t settle into lines/wrinkles and make you look older! This stuff is amazing!!!”

And although it has SPF, this stuff won’t leave a white cast, one reviewer pointed out. “I am loving this serum. It’s got so many good ingredients. I especially love the SPF without a white cast. I also like the sheerness of the color. It’s just a little to even out my skin … I apply with my fingers and get just a nice smooth application.”

Run, don’t walk, Frankel said. And based on these reviews, we have no choice but to trust her implicitly.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Skip the Pricey Keratin Salon Treatment and Get Silky Hair With Virtue’s Recovery Conditioner

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. I’ll admit to doing harsh things to my hair—heat styling, highlights, ponytails (the things we do for beauty, right?). Thankfully, I found an amazing conditioner that undoes all my sins, leaving me with hair as soft and healthy as if I had never done these things at all.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Olaplex’s New Shampoo Leaves Hair ‘So Soft and Voluminous’ As It Gives Your Scalp A ‘Detox’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Nothing ever stays glamorous, even our healthy hair. But that doesn’t mean we can’t revive it. There’s plenty of reasons why the once glorious locks are no longer in their previous state, and one of those reasons is product buildup. It makes your hair appear dull, brittle, oily, or unruly. Luckily, Olaplex just dropped another hair-saving product for this exact concern. The No. 4C Bond Maintenance Clarifying Shampoo intensely cleans to bring back the...
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethenny Frankel
The US Sun

How do hair extensions work?

Clip-ins These extensions are applied using snap-on clips; you don't need professional help to stick them in. With this option, you can pick and choose when to wear them. Depending on your mood, you can also decide how thick you want to make your barnet. This is also a durable...
HAIR CARE
HOLAUSA

Do’s and Don’ts of using retinol

Your face is your cover letter and you want it to be as radiant as possible. In the quest for dermal perfection and at the request of the cosmetics industry, scientists discovered retinol. Although it’s been on the market for more than 30 years, it only received its...
SKIN CARE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales at Sephora, Nordstrom, SkinStore and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re dealing with dry heat, humidity or any other hot weather condition, the change in temperatures might also call for an update of your beauty routine. Good thing this weekend’s best 4th of July sales offer big savings on skincare, cosmetics and beauty tools, so you can swap your heavy winter creams with more SPF, lighter formulas and waterproof mascaras that won’t melt off your face.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Sun Protection#Moisturizer#Tiktok#Ilia#The Super Serum Skin Tint
ETOnline.com

Ray-Ban Sunglasses are on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Get up to 60% Off

Summer is officially here and many of us are gearing up for the sunny days ahead outdoors. If you're daydreaming about a sunnier destination, you may want to pick up some new shades for your next vacation. Before Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially starts on July 12, there are over 100 can't-miss deals on Ray-Ban sunglasses that are up to 60% off.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Mixed Berry Shortcake Trifle

A trifle is an impressive dessert. It’s made up of layers and layers of decadence and is often bursting with fruit. Made for a crowd, this simple dessert acts as a centerpiece all on its own. This one marries two classics into one refreshing and festive summer dessert. The classic components of a berry shortcake: juicy berries, tender biscuits, and fluffy whipped cream all layered in a dish, trifle-style.
FOOD & DRINKS
Elle

Becca's Legendary Under-Eye Corrector Has Returned

When the news broke last year that beloved beauty brand Becca was to close, a stockpiling frenzy ensued. The Australian make-up line – which was scooped up by Estée Lauder in 2016 and shuttered five years later – had cemented itself as the go-to for glowy skin-enhancing formulas: the kind that give you the angelic sheen of someone that hasn’t spent the past 18 months with a quarantini in one hand and the TV remote in the other.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Refinery29

Is A Healthy Hair Relaxer Ever Possible?

The kitchen used to be my stepmother’s makeshift salon; it was where I got my first hair relaxer. I was 13 and knew nothing about the process of this hair treatment, all I knew was my hair was finally going to be bone straight like some of my white classmates and would soon swing across my shoulders freely.
HAIR CARE
goodmorningamerica.com

Macy's Great Sandal Sale is happening now with 40% off summer kicks

Kick off summer with some new sandals from Macy's. The Macy's Great Sandal Sale is currently underway, offering 40% off select designer footwear until July 4. With event season in full swing, picking up a discounted pair of heels may be exactly what your shoe game needs. Plus, get free shipping with orders over $25 or opt for free in-store pickup with no minimum purchase.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Life-Changing’ Frozen Treat Puts a Spin on a Beloved Summer Classic

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. What is summer without a tasty s’more to snack on? Truly, summer isn’t complete with our favorite gooey snack in hand. But Giada De Laurentiis has decided to put a spin on the beloved snack: by making the hot treat a frozen one. On June 30, De Laurentiis posted a photo that instantly made us start to drool. With the mouth-watering photo, she posted the caption: “S’mores take on a whole new form in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Save 50% Off Primary’s Affordable Kids’ Clothing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that kids’ clothing brand Primary is our go-to for easy, simple outfits. They make it a snap to get your kid dressed and presentable in the mornings; Primary’s clothes are easy to coordinate, and with no labels, you can avoid a battle over anything being “scratchy.” The bright colors and basic styles are gender-neutral, so there are no “boys’ clothes” or “girls’ clothes” — just fun, fuss-free outfits that any...
APPAREL
SheKnows

Linda Evangelista Makes Rare Public Appearance After Revealing Cosmetic Procedure Left Her 'Permanently Deformed'

Click here to read the full article. It’s been almost a year since supermodel Linda Evangelista went public with her lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics, the parent company of the CoolSculpting fat-reducing cosmetic surgery procedure that reportedly left her “disfigured.” The 57-year-old star has stayed largely out of the public eye for the last six years because she developed Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, which is a hardening of localized fat. Even after undergoing two corrective surgeries, which did not help the issue, Evangelista revealed she fell into depression and became a “recluse.” Earlier this year, she gave People magazine an exclusive look at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

These Lululemon Dupes Have Become Amazon Shoppers’ “Holy Grail Leggings”

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been tempted to splurge on a pair of Lululemon leggings — don’t hit “add to cart” just yet. Amazon shoppers have found the ultimate pair of Lululemon legging dupes that have now been dubbed “holy grail leggings” because they’re just that good. The Colofulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants come in over 35 colors and are made from a buttery soft polyester-spandex blend. Their seamless waistband won’t dig into your skin and the flatlock...
SHOPPING
SheKnows

SheKnows

56K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy